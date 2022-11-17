Read full article on original website
73-year-old acquitted on involuntary manslaughter charge in June 2021 incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was acquitted on an involuntary manslaughter charge Friday following an incident in June of 2021 in east Columbus, according to the Franklin County prosecutor's office. On Oct. 7, Robert Thomas, 73, was indicted on a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge...
cleveland19.com
Man who murdered ex-girlfriend told Richland County investigators they wouldn’t find DNA
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement worked over 7,000 staff hours, collected over 300 exhibits and interviewed over 60 witnesses to convict John Henry Mack. They didn’t do it all by themselves. Those who saw something, said something. And now a killer is behind bars. Richland County’s first assistant...
cleveland19.com
Mansfield man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury has convicted a Mansfield man of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car. John Henry Mack’s trial began on Oct. 25 in Richland County Common Pleas Court and he will be sentenced on Nov. 17. Mack...
Ex-boyfriend found guilty of kidnapping, murdering of Richland County woman
MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend last year in Richland County. A jury on Wednesday convicted John Mack Jr. of 17 criminal counts related to the death of 33-year-old Melinda Davis, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors had originally sought the death penalty against Mack but later dropped that specification, and the harshest sentence he can now face is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
cleveland19.com
Elyria robbery suspect points gun at Convenient store employee, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The accused robber who pointed a gun at a Convenient store employee is on the loose, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The robbery happened at 905 E. River St. at 1:33 p.m. on Nov. 13, said police. When officers arrived, they...
huroninsider.com
Woman accused of running through addiction recovery facility while trying to elude police
SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on November 12 after she allegedly trespassed in a long-term recovery facility while trying to elude police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle. Near Venice Road, according to the report, the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. At the crash scene, a passenger was found trapped in the vehicle, while the driver left the scene running, the report states.
Canton woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations
A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter's terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
cleveland19.com
Head-on crash kills Holmes County woman, troopers say
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Lakeville woman was killed after a head-on crash Friday morning. Troopers said they arrived at the scene of the crash around 7:45 a.m. According to an early investigation, a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was south on SR-3 when...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond for driver Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month, is being held on a $1 million dollar bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Marlon Hale was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on...
cleveland19.com
Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
Man killed in I-90 W crash identified
Interstate 90 west between State Route 254 and State Route 57 reopened after nearly two hours due to an "incident," according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Murder suspect search causes several school lockdowns in Ohio
A Fremont murder suspect search caused several Northeast Ohio schools to be put on lockdown Monday.
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
cleveland19.com
Elyria police need help searching for hit-skip suspect
Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police need help identifying a vehicle and the driver involved in a hit-skip crash on Nov. 7. Police say the suspect hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Middle Avenue and Third Street. The suspect fled the scene of the crash, police say. The vehicle...
wtuz.com
Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
cleveland19.com
Driver of pickup dies after head-on crash with semi-truck, Mansfield Police say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a pickup truck died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Nov. 17, Mansfield Police confirmed. The crash happened at 5:48 p.m. just north of the 1380 block of N. Main Street, according to police. Police said the 2003 Dodge Ram 2500...
Sheriff: Reported shooting at Franklin Heights High School deemed false
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A false report of a shooting at Franklin Heights High School led to a heavy law enforcement response Wednesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The spokesperson with South-Western City Schools told 10TV that someone called in a threat to the Columbus Division of...
‘Cut short over a PlayStation’: Mother of killed Brunswick student speaks out
“I want justice,” said the boy's mother Amanita Burleigh. “I’m so hurt and don’t know how I’m going to live with this.”
