Richland County, OH

cleveland19.com

Mansfield man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury has convicted a Mansfield man of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car. John Henry Mack’s trial began on Oct. 25 in Richland County Common Pleas Court and he will be sentenced on Nov. 17. Mack...
MANSFIELD, OH
WKYC

Ex-boyfriend found guilty of kidnapping, murdering of Richland County woman

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend last year in Richland County. A jury on Wednesday convicted John Mack Jr. of 17 criminal counts related to the death of 33-year-old Melinda Davis, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors had originally sought the death penalty against Mack but later dropped that specification, and the harshest sentence he can now face is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
RadarOnline

Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police

A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

Woman accused of running through addiction recovery facility while trying to elude police

SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on November 12 after she allegedly trespassed in a long-term recovery facility while trying to elude police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle. Near Venice Road, according to the report, the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. At the crash scene, a passenger was found trapped in the vehicle, while the driver left the scene running, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Head-on crash kills Holmes County woman, troopers say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Lakeville woman was killed after a head-on crash Friday morning. Troopers said they arrived at the scene of the crash around 7:45 a.m. According to an early investigation, a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was south on SR-3 when...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
FAIRLAWN, OH
10TV

5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police need help searching for hit-skip suspect

Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police need help identifying a vehicle and the driver involved in a hit-skip crash on Nov. 7. Police say the suspect hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Middle Avenue and Third Street. The suspect fled the scene of the crash, police say. The vehicle...
ELYRIA, OH
wtuz.com

Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
