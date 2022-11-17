Read full article on original website
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
WXII 12
Whole Man Ministries gives away food to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Thanksgiving approaches, one church made a difference in the triad Saturday. In Winston-Salem, Whole Man Ministries of North Carolina gave away 350 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to the community. The event took place at the church parking lot on Old Lexington Road. "We don't want nobody...
WXII 12
One Triad church gives away warm clothes to community for its first time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem church is making sure people have warm clothes for the holidays. Dellabrook Presbyterian Church organizers said they were fulfilling Bible's instructions through their first clothing giveaway Saturday. Clerk Ingrid Dan said they are planning to recreate the event during spring. "It's amazing, we've always...
WXII 12
'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad
We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
WXII 12
Hundreds of families get Thanksgiving meal boxes from Chris Paul Family Foundation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Chris Paul Family Foundation held its annual Turkey Drive Saturday, distributing the largest amount of food in the event's history. In total, 400 families were estimated to have been fed from the food donated and distributed in the drive. The key to its success, according...
Radio Ink
Audacy, Steve Harvey Deliver Turkeys to Needy Families
Audcy and the Steve Harvey Morning Show are teaming up to deliver turkeys to families in need this holiday season. The initiative will see at least four Audacy stations — WFBC-HD2 (96.3 FM, The Block) in Greenville, WQMG (97.1 FM) in Greensboro, WBTJ (106.5 FM, The Beat) in Richmond and WVKL (95.7 FM) in Norfolk — deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 800 needy families this year.
WSLS
Danville police to host Thanksgiving food giveaway
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Danville Police Department headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive. Cars will line up for food pickup, and staff will place...
Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — In North Carolina, one in eight people face hunger, according to Feeding America, and inflation is making the problem even worse. That’s why there are multiple community organizations working to make sure that families have something to put on the table for Thanksgiving. We’ve compiled a list of the community events in the […]
Salem Parkway temporarily closed in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Salem Parkway is closed in Kernersville Saturday. Salem Parkway is closed in both directions near South Main Street due to maintenance. The road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!...
Downed power lines close South Elm-Eugene Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of South Elm-Eugene Street are closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The lanes are closed between Sussmans Street and South Elm Street after power lines were downed from the crash. Duke Energy is making repairs at the scene. Drivers are encouraged to use...
Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
Christmas parades, tree lightings and more happening in the Triad in 2022
There are tons of Christmas events in the Piedmont Triad in the coming weeks. Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend. 2022 Parades Saturday, Nov. 19 10 a.m.: Burlington Sunday, Nov. 20 3 p.m.: High Point 4 p.m.: Reidsville Friday, Nov. 25 6:30 p.m.: Eden Saturday, Nov. 26 […]
Winter Wonderlights opening night at Greensboro Science Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The holiday season is beginning to kick off in the Piedmont Triad as it’s time for Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center. The well-lit spectacle opened to the public on Thursday. This is the third year of Winter Wonderlights at the science center and it will be bigger and better […]
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
Triad woman diagnosed with ALS walks to defeat paralyzing disease
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking everything a step at a time is the epitome of Debbie Dickerson’s ALS battle. On Nov. 12, 2022, approximately eight months after her official diagnosis, she stepped in the literal sense, in an effort to defeat the disease which may one day strip her of her ability to walk. “I’m […]
WFMY News 2 Winterfest returns to downtown Greensboro for ice skating fun!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready to lace up those skates and hit the ice running!. WFMY News 2 Winterfest returns to downtown Greensboro with fun for all ages and no experience is needed!. This year the rink is back in Greensboro’s Lebauer Park located at 208 North Davie Street....
WXII 12
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
Deadly crash on I-73 S in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Randolph County Friday night, according to N.C. Highway State Patrol. It happened around 9:47 p.m. on I-73 South. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, exit 79 at Pineview Road was closed for...
4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington. Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were...
West Market Street reopened after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are now open. A crash involving injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro Thursday. All lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Street to Norwalk Street are closed for an extended period. Drivers are encouraged to be careful while...
