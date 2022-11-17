ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

One Triad church gives away warm clothes to community for its first time

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem church is making sure people have warm clothes for the holidays. Dellabrook Presbyterian Church organizers said they were fulfilling Bible's instructions through their first clothing giveaway Saturday. Clerk Ingrid Dan said they are planning to recreate the event during spring. "It's amazing, we've always...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad

We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
GREENSBORO, NC
Radio Ink

Audacy, Steve Harvey Deliver Turkeys to Needy Families

Audcy and the Steve Harvey Morning Show are teaming up to deliver turkeys to families in need this holiday season. The initiative will see at least four Audacy stations — WFBC-HD2 (96.3 FM, The Block) in Greenville, WQMG (97.1 FM) in Greensboro, WBTJ (106.5 FM, The Beat) in Richmond and WVKL (95.7 FM) in Norfolk — deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 800 needy families this year.
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

Danville police to host Thanksgiving food giveaway

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Danville Police Department headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive. Cars will line up for food pickup, and staff will place...
DANVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Salem Parkway temporarily closed in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Salem Parkway is closed in Kernersville Saturday. Salem Parkway is closed in both directions near South Main Street due to maintenance. The road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Downed power lines close South Elm-Eugene Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of South Elm-Eugene Street are closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The lanes are closed between Sussmans Street and South Elm Street after power lines were downed from the crash. Duke Energy is making repairs at the scene. Drivers are encouraged to use...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winter Wonderlights opening night at Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The holiday season is beginning to kick off in the Piedmont Triad as it’s time for Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center. The well-lit spectacle opened to the public on Thursday. This is the third year of Winter Wonderlights at the science center and it will be bigger and better […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deadly crash on I-73 S in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Randolph County Friday night, according to N.C. Highway State Patrol. It happened around 9:47 p.m. on I-73 South. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, exit 79 at Pineview Road was closed for...
WFMY NEWS2

4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington. Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

West Market Street reopened after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are now open. A crash involving injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro Thursday. All lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Street to Norwalk Street are closed for an extended period. Drivers are encouraged to be careful while...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

