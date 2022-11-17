Teen killed, another injured in north Charlotte shooting, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed, and another was seriously injured in a north Charlotte shooting Tuesday evening, according to CMPD.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. on the 1800 block of Griers Grove Road near Firestone Garden Basketball Court.‘Becoming a problem’: 4 teens charged with murder in Rock Hill
Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Damien Gonzalez, 17, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The other victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0