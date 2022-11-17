Read full article on original website
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
Dodgers rumors: Gold Glove winner could replace Cody Bellinger
Los Angeles Dodgers rumors about a possible Cody Bellinger replacement have already emerged with the team targeting a three-time Gold Glove winner. Leading up to the non-tender deadline, the majority of Los Angeles Dodgers rumors were focused on the future of center fielder Cody Bellinger. As FanSided’s Robert Murray reported, the team plans to non-tender him.
Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
What happened to Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball? He doesn’t want it
Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history over the regular season, but he’s not interested in buying the ball he did so with. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge broke a 61-year-old AL record when he hit his 62nd home run of the 2022 season, one of the most exciting moments of the regular season. Though having possession of the ball that broke that record would be meaningful, Judge isn’t particularly interested in dishing out the money for it.
