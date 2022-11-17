Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history over the regular season, but he’s not interested in buying the ball he did so with. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge broke a 61-year-old AL record when he hit his 62nd home run of the 2022 season, one of the most exciting moments of the regular season. Though having possession of the ball that broke that record would be meaningful, Judge isn’t particularly interested in dishing out the money for it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO