Two of college basketball’s top teams, Kentucky and Gonzaga are set to collide Sunday night for a top five matchup between SEC Basketball and WCC powers. Currently ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, Kentucky comes into this contest with a 3-1 overall record, as well as coming off a bounce back 106-63 home win over South Carolina State on Thursday. This was the game after the Wildcats fell to Michigan State 86-77 in double overtime in the State Farm Champions Classic, with Kentucky also holding wins over Howard and Duquesne so far this season.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO