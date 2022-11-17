Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
The Mount Baker High School football team will have a game with Lakeside High School on November 19, 2022, 16:00:00.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year
Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
KXLY
Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt
Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
lakelandhawkeye.com
Four-Day School Week
Post Falls School District officials have been discussing transitioning their school week from five days to four days. Currently, 78 of the 176 districts and charter schools in Idaho are on a four-day school week schedule. For the schools that do have four-day attendance, there has been “no noticeable change...
inlander.com
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
University of Idaho students ‘likely asleep’ when fatally stabbed, coroner says
MOSCOW, Idaho — The four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed last weekend were “likely asleep” when they were attacked, the county coroner said late Friday. Each victim was stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds, Latah County coroner Cathy Mabbutt said in a...
Chronicle
Unclaimed Remains of 133 Veterans and Relatives Brought to Final Rest in Washington State Veterans Cemetery
On Wednesday, the ashes of 106 veterans unclaimed by their families were brought to their final resting place at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. "People go unclaimed for various reasons," said Rob Goff, CEO of the Washington State Funeral Directors Association, during Wednesday's ceremony. "Sometimes it's just too hard for families to come back, too physically painful for them to return to the funeral home and pick up their loved ones. Sometimes there's just nobody left."
What’s the best grocery store in Spokane?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Spokane? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
theeasterner.org
Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County
Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
FOX 28 Spokane
A few flurries and cold!
A weak system will push in from the north tonight bringing the chance for a few flurries overnight and breezy north winds on Thursday, with gust up to 20 mph. Daytime highs are set to fall into the low 30’s to wrap up the week, with overnight lows in the teens and low 20’s through the weekend. There is a chance for snow as week kick off the week of Thanksgiving, and we will continue to fine tune those details as we get into the weekend.
inlander.com
After starting as delivery-only, Breaüxdoo Bakery debuts a storefront in Spokane Valley
Breaüxdoo Bakery has been around since 2020, but a recent expansion brings a fun-filled atmosphere to the business with a rock band twist. Owner and Spokane native Gage Lang, who's worked at restaurants and bakeries around Washington state, drew inspiration from his varied experiences in the food world to create the full-service bakery. His time at Biscuit Bitch in Seattle was formative in crafting the vibe he envisioned for Breaüxdoo.
Rock City Grill announces permanent closure in December
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rock City Grill is closing in December. The restaurant announced its closing after 30 years in business Friday night. Rock City Grill is selling its location to the proprietors of South Hill Grill and will be operating until the end of November. The community is welcomed to try the restaurant’s Thai Pizza, Italian Nachos, and other...
KXLY
Sunny cold days and clear, very cold nights – Mark
The skies will be clear throughout the day and night, but temperatures will stay very cold. Wear layers and stay warm as you go out for your walks with or without the dog. Early morning temperatures will be potentially in the single digits with slight warming throughout the day and very cold overnight lows. It’ll be dry and very cold statewide.
Fish and Game Seeking Information on Three White-Tailed Deer Shot and Left to Waste South of Potlatch
POTLATCH, ID - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding three white-tailed deer that were shot and left to waste near Rock Creek Road south of Potlatch, ID. According to the IDFG, the first deer was found on September 18, 2022, and the second and third...
Woman stabbed in East Central neighborhood, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the East Central neighborhood Thursday night. SPD received a call from a neighbor at around 5 p.m. about a domestic violence incident that occurred at E. Pacific Avenue and S. Lacey Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after the call, and the suspect came out shortly...
KREM
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene plans fundraiser for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene will host a fundraiser on money to support the families of four University of Idaho students murdered inside a house near campus. One of the students, Xana Kernodle, was a server at the restaurant before she left for college.
Spokane International Airport offers travel advice ahead of Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and people are already taking to the roads and skies to visit loved ones for the holiday. Thanksgiving is also one of the busiest travel times for airports nationwide, including the Spokane International Airport. Traveling for the holidays will be even busier this year, AAA estimates next Wednesday will be...
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
