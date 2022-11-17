ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Kentucky vs Gonzaga: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball

Two of college basketball’s top teams, Kentucky and Gonzaga are set to collide Sunday night for a top five matchup between SEC Basketball and WCC powers. Currently ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, Kentucky comes into this contest with a 3-1 overall record, as well as coming off a bounce back 106-63 home win over South Carolina State on Thursday. This was the game after the Wildcats fell to Michigan State 86-77 in double overtime in the State Farm Champions Classic, with Kentucky also holding wins over Howard and Duquesne so far this season.
Mead, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year

Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt

Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
Four-Day School Week

Post Falls School District officials have been discussing transitioning their school week from five days to four days. Currently, 78 of the 176 districts and charter schools in Idaho are on a four-day school week schedule. For the schools that do have four-day attendance, there has been “no noticeable change...
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho

Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
Unclaimed Remains of 133 Veterans and Relatives Brought to Final Rest in Washington State Veterans Cemetery

On Wednesday, the ashes of 106 veterans unclaimed by their families were brought to their final resting place at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. "People go unclaimed for various reasons," said Rob Goff, CEO of the Washington State Funeral Directors Association, during Wednesday's ceremony. "Sometimes it's just too hard for families to come back, too physically painful for them to return to the funeral home and pick up their loved ones. Sometimes there's just nobody left."
Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County

Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
A few flurries and cold!

A weak system will push in from the north tonight bringing the chance for a few flurries overnight and breezy north winds on Thursday, with gust up to 20 mph. Daytime highs are set to fall into the low 30’s to wrap up the week, with overnight lows in the teens and low 20’s through the weekend. There is a chance for snow as week kick off the week of Thanksgiving, and we will continue to fine tune those details as we get into the weekend.
After starting as delivery-only, Breaüxdoo Bakery debuts a storefront in Spokane Valley

Breaüxdoo Bakery has been around since 2020, but a recent expansion brings a fun-filled atmosphere to the business with a rock band twist. Owner and Spokane native Gage Lang, who's worked at restaurants and bakeries around Washington state, drew inspiration from his varied experiences in the food world to create the full-service bakery. His time at Biscuit Bitch in Seattle was formative in crafting the vibe he envisioned for Breaüxdoo.
Rock City Grill announces permanent closure in December

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rock City Grill is closing in December. The restaurant announced its closing after 30 years in business Friday night. Rock City Grill is selling its location to the proprietors of South Hill Grill and will be operating until the end of November. The community is welcomed to try the restaurant’s Thai Pizza, Italian Nachos, and other...
Sunny cold days and clear, very cold nights – Mark

The skies will be clear throughout the day and night, but temperatures will stay very cold. Wear layers and stay warm as you go out for your walks with or without the dog. Early morning temperatures will be potentially in the single digits with slight warming throughout the day and very cold overnight lows. It’ll be dry and very cold statewide.
Woman stabbed in East Central neighborhood, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the East Central neighborhood Thursday night. SPD received a call from a neighbor at around 5 p.m. about a domestic violence incident that occurred at E. Pacific Avenue and S. Lacey Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after the call, and the suspect came out shortly...
