ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. officials, Poland say explosion not likely caused by Russian missile – but not Ukraine’s fault

By Basil John
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEiFh_0jDhf1Jx00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said a rocket explosion in Poland Tuesday was not an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

“This explosion was most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile that unfortunately landed in Poland,” Austin said.

Initially, the missile that killed two people in a rural area of Poland appeared to be from Russia, but now the Polish President said there is no evidence it was part of an intentional attack.

“Our information supports what President Duda said earlier in his preliminary assessment,” Austin said.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is rejecting the idea the missile was part of Ukrainian defenses. The State Department says, for now, they will stand by the Polish reports.

“We’re going to continue to convey information to our Ukrainian partners as the facts on the ground and more information comes to light,” State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

While that investigation continues, the U.S. and its allies were quick to remind the world that no matter where the missile originated, Ukraine is not at fault.

“The world knows that Russia bears ultimate responsibility for this incident,” Austin said.

“This whole incident is caused by Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

U.S. officials said this incident will not impact ongoing efforts to support Ukraine in this war.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Heavy snow hits Erie area

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy lake effect snow bands hit Erie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Up to a foot of heavyweight snow fell in parts of Erie County into northern Crawford County. Lesser amounts fell Meadville and into Warren. Lake effect bands will continue to fall Thursday, though additional amounts will be in the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Six people facing charges after early-morning Chautauqua County raid

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several people are facing charges after the early-morning raid of a Chautauqua County, New York, residence on Nov. 18. Four women and two men were charged with alleged crimes after Dunkirk Police Department officers, SRT, narcotics detectives and K-9 units, with the narcotics officers and K-9 units from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin ‘made several huge mistakes’, says Nato chief

Jens Stoltenberg said Vladimir Putin “made several huge mistakes” when he invaded Ukraine.The Nato chief said the Russian president underestimated the Ukrainians will to fight and the commitment of Western allies to support Ukraine.Speaking to media on Downing Street ahead of a meeting with Rishi Sunak, he said: “What we have seen is that Nato allies and partners have provided unprecedented support to Ukraine. “And what we see when you look at the opinion polls, the political messages from different Nato allied countries, is that we are ready to continue to provide support for as long as it takes.”Russian...
The Guardian

Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia

Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Demands an Apology for Poland Missile Panic

Russian officials have lashed out at Western leaders following NATO’s admission that a Russian-made missile struck a farm on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border Tuesday in a “likely” accident by Ukraine’s missile defense system. Jens Stoltenberg, the head of NATO, made the announcement Wednesday...
The Jewish Press

NATO, US, EU All Say Missiles That Hit Poland Came From Ukraine, Not Russia

Oops. Everyone was a little quick on the trigger Tuesday night when making statements about the missile fire that killed two people in a Polish village three miles from its border with Ukraine. Now, officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States say it is “likely”...
The Independent

‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...
SFGate

'Well over' 100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine, U.S. says

More than 100,000 Russian troops - and about as many Ukrainian troops - are estimated to have died or been injured in the war so far, according to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,"...
KEYT

Meloni tells NATO it can count on Italy in Ukraine

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is pledging Italy’s “strong commitment” to NATO and efforts to help liberate Ukraine from Russia’s invasion. Meloni told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting at her office on Thursday that the best way to defend European security was to remain united. Meloni heads Italy’s first far-right-led government since the end of World War II. She has strongly backed Ukraine in the war, even as her two principal coalition allies, former Premier Silvio Berlusconi and League leader Matteo Salvini, have equivocated. Both men have past ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi boasted last month that he had reconnected with Putin and the two had exchanged gifts.
Newsweek

Ex-Russian Diplomat Thought it Was 'Obvious' to Putin His Army's Limits

A former Russian diplomat said that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin knew the limits of his own military prowess before launching his war in Ukraine. Speaking in a podcast episode with Foreign Affairs Deputy Editor Kate Brannen released Thursday, Boris Bondarev said that he didn't think the longtime Russian leader would actually launch his invasion in the first place.
BBC

Ukraine war: Kyiv not to blame for Poland missile - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he had "no doubts" that Ukraine was not to blame for the missile strike that killed two people in Poland on Tuesday. Mr Zelensky said he had received assurances from his top commanders that "it wasn't our missile". He also called for Ukrainian officials to...
Post Register

Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant...
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy