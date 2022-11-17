Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Kevin Owens stuns Roman Reigns, teams set for Survivor Series WarGames
The teams are set for WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Kevin Owens made an immediate splash in his return to television, laying out Roman Reigns and giving his team a leg up over The Bloodline. SmackDown opened with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre teasing the person who would complete their five-man squad,...
AEW Full Gear 2022 live results and highlights
AEW Full Gear 2022 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 19, live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Here are the live results and highlights from the 13-match card. All Elite Wrestling’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 has arrived. Full Gear, their annual fall show, emanates from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
411mania.com
Athena Snaps On Aubrey Edwards, Is Stopped By Mercedes Martinez On AEW Rampage
Athena snapped and attacked Aubrey Edwards on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, only to be stopped by Mercedes Martinez. Friday night’s show saw Athena pick up a win over Madison Rayne and attacked her after the match was over, keeping it up until Aubrey Edwards tried to stop the match. Athena then laid out Edwards and Martinez made her TV return to confront Athena, who backed out and left the ring.
hypebeast.com
Nicki Minaj To Team Up With Maluma and Myriam for FIFA World Cup Track "Tukoh Taka"
Nicki Minaj is joining forces with Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for a new track called “Tukoh Taka.” Converging the English, Spanish and Arabic languages, the song will celebrate the unity of countries and fans around the world during this year’s FIFA World Cup. Due for...
webisjericho.com
Chyna Cosplayer That Went Viral “Over The Moon” To Meet WWE Hall Of Famer
Three months ago, a six-second video of Aurora Rose, which coincidently is the name of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s eldest daughter, went viral. This is because the British OnlyFans model nailed the Chyna cosplay from a Megacon in Manchester to the point that some fans would even question whether the former WWE star had a younger sister or daughter due to the resemblance. So far, the primary video has over 500,000 views on Twitter. Still, over a million people may have seen the stunning resemblance when you add other social media platforms and reuploads. And now, while attending MCM Comicon Birmingham, the cosplayer got to meet one of Chyna’s past opponents, Trish Stratus, and declared herself as “over the moon.“
Fortnite’s newest LTM, Big Battle, sees 40 vs. 40 action
Fortnite unveils new LTM, “Big Battle”. Ever think to yourself, “Boy, I love Fortnite but they don’t have a game where I and my 39 friends can all squad up?” Well, you’re still going to be thinking that despite Fortnite’s newest LTM, Big Battle. The game mode pits two teams of up to 40 players against one another in a massive team battle.
Fortnite made it easier to explore the island outside of Battle Royale
Fortnite is making it easier to explore the island outside of Battle Royale. One of the things Fortnite has always needed to do a better job of was letting players explore the Fortnite island at their own leisure. Players are always so rude in Battle Royale, constantly trying to eliminate anyone they see. Like that’s the point of the game or some….oh.
FanSided
