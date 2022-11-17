Three months ago, a six-second video of Aurora Rose, which coincidently is the name of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s eldest daughter, went viral. This is because the British OnlyFans model nailed the Chyna cosplay from a Megacon in Manchester to the point that some fans would even question whether the former WWE star had a younger sister or daughter due to the resemblance. So far, the primary video has over 500,000 views on Twitter. Still, over a million people may have seen the stunning resemblance when you add other social media platforms and reuploads. And now, while attending MCM Comicon Birmingham, the cosplayer got to meet one of Chyna’s past opponents, Trish Stratus, and declared herself as “over the moon.“

