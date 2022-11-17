It's been 25 years since the first Toyota Prius arrived on the scene as a symbol of automotive eco-consciousness, which means that the nameplate is just about due for a quarter-life crisis. And yet, nothing about the all-new, fifth-generation Prius comes across as insecure or uncertain. By far the most stylish Prius yet, the new one is also no longer an absolute sluggard in performance terms, while still being admirably efficient. Toyota has doubled down on the fact that the world isn't ready for full electrification just yet, and the confident new Prius hybrid is more evidence of that stance.

2 DAYS AGO