Next-gen 2023 Honda Pilot is a Bigger, Better Carpooler
The three-row SUV adds more technology and more space for families
All-New 2023 Honda Accord Ditches More Powerful Engine For Sleek Looks And Hybrid Power
11th generation of America's best-selling passenger car for the last 50 years. Available with 1.5-liter turbo engine (192/hp/192 lb-ft) or 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain (204 hp/247 lb-ft) First Honda to use Google built-in software, with Honda's largest-ever infotainment screen (12.3 inches) After an already busy year, Honda has introduced the 11th...
MotorAuthority
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius ups performance, style
The Toyota Prius has been redesigned for the 2023 model year and was revealed Wednesday ahead of a formal debut at this week's 2022 Los Angeles auto show. The fifth-generation hybrid takes on a handsome, almost premium design that looks like much less of an appliance than it has in previous generations. The improved performance in both efficiency and power should appeal to a much wider audience, as well.
Toyota Looks To An Electric Future With The bZ Compact SUV Concept
The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept just debuted at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, which is the perfect location to introduce a brand-new EV. Toyota says it's not a production model but merely a glimpse of the future if it builds more models under the bZ (Beyond Zero) umbrella. To date, only the bZ4X is available in the States.
3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Toyota Camry Over Its Kia Competition
The 2023 Toyota Camry and 2023 Kia K5 both impress. But the Camry has three advantages over its Kia rival. The post 3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Toyota Camry Over Its Kia Competition appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Accord First Look Review: Reassuringly Familiar
The best-selling car in the USA over the past half a century was the Honda Accord and it continues on in its 11th generation with a fresh focus to keep it at the head of its class. First of all, Honda took what owners loved about the previous Accord - its fun-to-drive character - and refined it even further with a stiffer new body and retuned suspension. When it dropped a few pre-launch teasers of the new Accord, we realized that the new-found ability is draped in a much sharper new suit.
WacoTrib.com
Japan Toyota Prius
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style. The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo, says the company is still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S.. Prices have not been announced. Toyota swapped an older nickel-metal-hydride battery for a smaller, lighter lithium-ion battery. The result will be almost double the horsepower, quicker acceleration and 50% longer range.
Drako Dragon SUV Has 2,000 HP And Can Do A Quarter-Mile In 9 Seconds
Drako Motors, a luxury sports car manufacturer based in San Jose, California, has just revealed its long-awaited Dragon all-electric super SUV, and it makes the Tesla Model X Plaid look utterly dull. Described by the company as "the most powerful, quickest, and fastest production hyper-luxury SUV in history," the Dragon is here to take luxury electric mobility to new heights.
You Won't Believe What One Mercedes Dealer Is Charging For An AMG GT Black Series
A Mercedes dealership in New York is charging nearly $700,000 for a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, representing a "market adjustment" (markup) of $336,840. Sure, this is one of the greatest creations ever to leave Affalterbach. Just 1,700 examples were produced with an eye-watering base price of $325,000, which is a small price to pay for a highly collectible supercar. But would collectors be prepared to pay more than double the original MSRP?
Facelifted 2023 Lexus LS 500 Pricing Starts At A Reasonable $77,535
Lexus has announced pricing for the 2023 LS and some critical changes to the model range, including the death of a much-lamented feature. We're, of course, talking about the brand's trackpad infotainment system, which has now been replaced with a new 12.3-inch unit. If ever there was a singular feature that came close to ruining a car, the trackpad was it.
Mazda CX-30 Vs. CX-5: The In-Brand Battle Of The Compact SUVs
Mazda typically keeps its model lineup tight, with a vehicle for every significant segment. Compared to brands like Toyota or Hyundai, its lineup looks anemic. Still, there are benefits to not confusing customers and concentrating on doing a few things well rather than spreading the design and engineering teams thin. However, things have changed recently, with Mazda starting to chase the American market.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
2024 Kia Seltos Arrives With Potent Turbocharged Engine, More Tech, And Sharp Styling
The refreshed Kia Seltos broke cover back in June, and while it gave us a glimpse of the new styling, additional details were relatively scant. But now the compact crossover has been revealed at the LA Auto Show, and we have plenty to share. Kia has reworked the turbocharged 1.6-liter...
Hyundai Ioniq 6 US Specs Finalized With 340-Mile Range
Final US specifications have been revealed for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week. As we discovered during the car's initial Korean debut, there will be three configurations available Stateside. Despite that Hyundai still won't give us all the details. Its entry-level Standard Range model...
2023 Toyota Prius First Look Review: Revitalizing An Icon
It's been 25 years since the first Toyota Prius arrived on the scene as a symbol of automotive eco-consciousness, which means that the nameplate is just about due for a quarter-life crisis. And yet, nothing about the all-new, fifth-generation Prius comes across as insecure or uncertain. By far the most stylish Prius yet, the new one is also no longer an absolute sluggard in performance terms, while still being admirably efficient. Toyota has doubled down on the fact that the world isn't ready for full electrification just yet, and the confident new Prius hybrid is more evidence of that stance.
Delayed: VW's Top Secret Tesla-Fighting Trinity EV Project
Volkswagen Group's top secret Project Trinity, an advanced EV flagship with equally impressive autonomous driving technologies, will reportedly not debut in 2026 as originally planned. The news comes from German language publication Manager Magazin via Reuters. Newly installed VW Group CEO Oliver Blume decided to delay the project because the new software will not be ready for the original launch date.
Kia Launches Powerful But Silent Campaign To Celebrate 576-HP EV6 GT
Kia has unveiled a new advertising campaign for the EV6 GT, centering around the blistering performance of the rapid electric car. It's rather clever and tackles an issue many gearheads have with EVs - a lack of engine noise. The 40-second video - titled "Silence is Powerful" - features Kris Martin, a professional driver who is also hearing impaired.
Why Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gas Mileage Decreased?
As new models come out people are trying to decide on the new models or the older ones. If you are deciding between the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and the 2022 model, you may be wondering why the mileage decreased. The post Why Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gas Mileage Decreased? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata Remains A Drop-Top Bargain
The Mazda MX-5 Miata has arrived for the 2023 model year and comes with a new exterior color option and, sadly, a price hike. No changes have been made to the 181-horsepower, 2.0-liter engine. So what's different?. Let's start with the new shade called Zircon Sand Metallic. It's a rather...
Tech Genius Behind Volvo EX90 LiDAR Says Tesla FSD Is Not Credible
Luminar CEO Austin Russell has taken aim at Tesla in an interview with Top Gear, saying that the company "has no clear or even remotely credible path" to true full self-driving. Luminar is a company specializing in autonomous driving technology. The firm supplies the LiDAR sensor that sits on the roof of the recently revealed Volvo EX90, as just one part of that vehicle's safety systems. Radar and camera systems are also featured here.
