Kansas City, MO

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Chiefs Announce Decision On Punt Returner Position

Just a few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs made a significant trade with the New York Giants. Kansas City acquired former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney. After phasing him in slowly, Toney had a breakout game for the Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. He racked up four...
AP NFL award voting changes could affect Patrick Mahomes’ chances

The Associated Press has announced significant changes to its NFL award voting system, where voters can now vote for multiple candidates instead of just one. In a press release on Friday, the Associated Press (AP) announced significant changes to its NFL awards voting system. These changes will affect numerous awards, including the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, and Coach of the Year. The updates also include its first and second All-Pro teams.
Bills coach gets hit with a double-dose of disrespect

It’s never too early to start talking about future head coaching candidates. The NFL world spins fast and pieces are always on the move. Case in point, two head coaches have already been fired this season with two more being in the “hot seat” conversation and ready to follow suit (will the loser leave town in this week’s Broncos-Raiders match-up?).
