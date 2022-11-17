The Associated Press has announced significant changes to its NFL award voting system, where voters can now vote for multiple candidates instead of just one. In a press release on Friday, the Associated Press (AP) announced significant changes to its NFL awards voting system. These changes will affect numerous awards, including the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, and Coach of the Year. The updates also include its first and second All-Pro teams.

13 HOURS AGO