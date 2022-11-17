Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'1899' Ending Explained: What Is Reality?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. 1899 is finally available on Netflix, delivering one more mind-bending story from Dark creators. However, while the previous TV show from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar bent time, 1899 plays with the notion of reality itself, pushing viewers to doubt anything they have seen. So, when the credits roll, you might still have questions about what happened aboard the Kerberos, a ship departing from Europe with a destination to New York, hosting thousands of people from very different cultural backgrounds.
Collider
Cassian Andor’s Rebellion Begins Where It Ends — On A Beach
You don't need to be intimately familiar with Star Wars to enjoy Andor — the show does an excellent job establishing its own world building. Star Wars is entrenched enough in our cultural mythology that most people know enough of the basics to follow what's going on, but Andor does assume you've watched Rogue One. The show is filled with callbacks (or foreshadowing, depending on how you look at it) to the movie in which its titular character (Diego Luna) first appeared. While Andor hasn't been shy about these references, it's most obvious and effecting allusion came in the final scene of Episode 11, "Daughter of Ferrix."
Collider
'Andor' Shows Mon Mothma and Her Family Growing Apart Due to the Rebellion
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-11 of Andor.One of Andor's many threads is focused on Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and her family. Mon Mothma has made many appearances throughout Star Wars, but this is the first to showcase her relationship with her family and, more specifically, her daughter, Leida Mothma (Bronte Carmichael). In Andor, Leida is a young woman growing up in Coruscant and unimpressed by her mother. Mon's time is divided between the senate and the rebellion, leaving little time for her family, much to Leida's resentment. That and the fact that Mon can't tell her daughter or husband about her work for the rebellion creates a complex family life. While Leida demonstrates many things expected of a teenage girl in this situation, one of the more surprising is her interest in conservative Chandrilan customs. Episode 11, "Daughter of Ferrix", shows Leida embracing Chandrilan traditions in a way her mother didn't expect. According to Mon, the meetings with this group are the only thing Leida shows up on time for and seemingly enjoys. There are many reasons Leida may feel connected to the traditions of her home world in a way Mon does not, but one thing is clear, there is an ever-expanding distance in the family, and it isn't going away.
Collider
Ranking Each ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Thanksgiving Episode, According to IMDb
The hit CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014 with an amazingly talented ensemble cast, and among their 208 episodes were a myriad of fun holiday romps, the most fun being had on the biggest eating day of the year, Thanksgiving.
Collider
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Author Says the Series Felt Like "Watching Fan Fiction"
Author of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, says she fell into a trance-like state watching the cast of Fleishman Is in Trouble play the characters she created for her novel. Talking to Variety, Brodesser-Akner explained that watching the celebrated actors play her characters felt like fan fiction. She said it felt like fan fiction with barbies made into famous people.
Collider
'Midsommar's Producers Deliver a Swedish Mystery With 'Agatha Christie's Hjerson' Trailer [Exclusive]
We might have to wait a while until we get to see the third installment of the hugely popular Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Brannagh) mystery film series in theaters, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get any Agatha Christie adaptations in the meantime. Collider can now tell you exclusively that Swedish streaming platform Topic announced today that we’re about to witness Agatha Christie’s Hjerson, a series that centers around one of the lesser-known detectives created by the celebrated author.
Collider
'Fleishman is in Trouble': Taffy Brodesser-Akner on Adapting Her Novel into a Series
Created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapted her acclaimed novel of the same name, the eight-episode FX original series Fleishman is in Trouble (which is available to stream at Hulu), follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a recently divorced single dad of two, an 11-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, who’s navigating the world of app-based dating, rekindling friendships with Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody), and learning unexpected things he never knew about his wife, Rachel (Claire Danes). As he attempts to understand how his marriage fell apart in the first place, he must also move forward and find a new balance between parenting, career success, and personal fulfillment.
Collider
'Star Wars: The Acolyte': Plot, Cast, Episode Count, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Are There in The Acolyte and What Is the Runtime?. Star Wars has expanded far past the original movies with a massive library of movies and shows already released or currently in production, ranging from political thrillers to action shows, and even shows for kids. While Andor has been one of the most "adult" and mature iterations of Star Wars so far, The Acolyte is sure to try and take that title away.
Collider
How to Watch 'Elite' Season 6
Word on the street says Season 6 of Élite is about to arrive, if the steamy, intriguing new trailers are anything to go by. The soapy, wildly-addictive teen murder mystery has become a worldwide hit since it premiered in 2018, introducing audiences to the cutthroat world of the exclusive private school, Las Encinas. Filling the void that Gossip Girl left in its wake and pushing boundaries even before Euphoria burst onto the scene, the Spanish drama strives to capture the hedonistic lives of Spain's wealthy younger generation. Since it's not available on a traditional network, sometimes people have difficulty finding where to stream it. Take a look below to find out where to stream the newest season of Élite.
Collider
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
Collider
Quentin Tarantino Explains Why His Tenth Film Will Be His Last
It's been no secret that acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino is planning to end his illustrious film career following his tenth directorial effort. He most recently reiterated his plans in 2021 while promoting his new book based on his most recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — a film that took home two out of the ten Academy Awards it was nominated for. During a new interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the director was once again asked about his tenth film and why, after so much recent success and a track record of hits, Tarantino would decide to hang it up after only one more film.
Collider
Gen-Z Really Wants to See the 'Avatar' Sequel
It has been 13 years since the release of James Cameron's Avatar, so naturally, the science-fiction extravaganza's upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is attracting quite a lot of attention ahead of its December 16 release in cinemas. The continuation of Cameron's storytelling in the faraway moon of Pandora is so hotly anticipated that it has become the most in-demand movie for a whole demographic of cinema-goers — namely the Gen-Z (18-24) demographic, according to a Fandango survey.
Collider
Quentin Tarantino Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series in 2023
It has been a while since director Quentin Tarantino’s last feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out. He is currently promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, and recently revealed that his next project might not be far away. According to Variety, during a recent appearance at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell, the director disclosed that he has plans to step back into television. While he didn’t provide any production or plot details, he revealed that he’s looking forward to shooting an eight-episode series in 2023. He also revealed that if ever he makes a Marvel movie, it’ll be Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. The squad previously came to life in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.
Collider
'Black Adam': Where You've Seen the Cast Before
Black Adam is the newest DC superhero film that is a spin-off of Shazam! The film is the 11th in the DC Extended Universe, focusing on the titular character and DC villain. Black Adam is now free after being imprisoned for 5,000 years for using godly powers for the wrong reasons and is challenged by a group of modern-day heroes known as the Justice Society (including the likes of Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone). This cast is absolutely stacked with stars, and Black Adam seems to become a DC Extended Universe staple.
Collider
MCU’s Phase 4 Female Representation Was a Mixed Bag
From Black Widow to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, MCU's Phase 4 put more women in the spotlight than ever. Whether they were heroes, villains, or fourth-wall-breaking lawyers, these leading ladies brought the MCU's male-dominated chapter to a close. However, the addition of more women doesn't inherently make the MCU feminist. The real question is, were these characters represented well?
Collider
'1923': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The Dutton Family was first introduced to the audience in the show Yellowstone and since then the series has made a home in people’s hearts and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan seems to be unstoppable. The journey to Yellowstone's premiere wasn’t easy, and the popular TV series was rejected several times before it found a home with the Paramount Network. What makes Yellowstone stand out is its phenomenal blend of Western elements with drama, even drawing comparisons to The Sopranos in its idea and scope. Sheridan, the prolific writer, director, producer, and actor, created Paramount's blockbuster hit and has continued to shape the world of the Duttons ever since. Sheridan just extended his multi-year contract with the studio and currently has nine series airing or in development and one of them is the newest prequel, formerly titled 1932 but now renamed 1923.
Collider
Netflix's 'Blockbuster' Should've Been About the Real Last Store
If you like easy-watching comedies like New Girl or It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you might like Netflix's Blockbuster, but it's no secret: It will likely not be your favorite. Currently, Blockbuster has a 24% rating on Rotten Tomatoes by critics and a 42% rating by audiences, despite being led by Melissa Fumero, known for her role as Amy Santiago on Brooklyn 99, and Randall Park of The Interview, Always Be My Maybe, and Fresh off the Boat. The irony is that it has all the makings of a TV show that could be great but it lacks a compelling storyline and character development.
Collider
Mandalorian Culture, 10 'Star Wars' Episodes to Watch Before Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian'
The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to air February 2023 on Disney+ with the trailer hinting to a much anticipated live-action visit to Mandalore. Seen before in flashbacks, supporting Star Wars content and the various animated series, Mandalorian culture holds a rich history that only continues to build. Since The...
Collider
James Gunn Reveals Making 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Was "Easy" Compared to 'Vol. 3'
James Gunn is on something of a farewell tour at Marvel. The new co-CEO and co-chairman of DC Studios is hard at work finishing up his final projects with one comic book brand before joining their main rivals. His final two projects for Marvel are both bold, ambitious, and typically...
Collider
'The Walking Dead’s Pilot is Horror Filmmaking at Its Finest
Has The Walking Dead ever produced a more iconic image than Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) riding into an abandoned Atlanta via an empty highway? It’s a wonderfully bleak shot that establishes the tone flawlessly, and its reputation has spread so far that even people who have never watched the show can recognize it. Seemingly AMC also realized its power considering how much they slapped it on every piece of marketing for the show’s first season – a season that, in retrospect, feels like it belongs from an entirely different show. There was a time when The Walking Dead was considered prestige television, talked about in the same way as fellow AMC shows like Breaking Bad and Mad Men. But those days are long gone, and now The Walking Dead seems to exist simply because watching the latest episode has become part of our weekly routine. Recent seasons may have kicked some much-needed energy into proceedings, but it’s probably for the best that it’s concluding.
Comments / 0