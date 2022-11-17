Read full article on original website
WHSV
Staunton-Augusta YMCA pedals for a big win
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is pedaling toward a big victory as they compete in the Y Madness Challenge as finalists for the first time. Y Madness is a nationwide competition for every YMCA with Expresso bike machines for the most miles in a 24-hour period. In this case, every Thursday.
schillingshow.com
Grinches: Pagan Charlottesville City Schools to “decenter Christmas”
Clandestine communications from the Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) “Equity Committee” indicate a push to “decenter Christmas,” a movement that seeks to deprecate America’s culturally and religiously primary holiday into nothingness. A recent email from the Equity Committee outlines the effort to essentially destroy Christmas (and...
NBC 29 News
Remote Area Medical hosting free pop-up clinic in Fishersville, Va.
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remote Area Medical at UVA is hosting a pop-up clinic this weekend to provide free dental, vision, and health care to community members in and around the Fishersville area. Remote Area Medical clinic coordinator Michael Mayes says that throughout the entire United States there are many...
wsvaonline.com
New life for Wetsel Seed Complex
Big plans have been announced for the former Wetsel Seed Complex on Harrisonburg. The vacant building on West Main Street was sold for just under three-million-dollars in October. Now, the Winchester Star reports that the three-story, 25-thousand-square-foot structure will be repurposed as Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, with reconstruction set to begin in December or January.
WHSV
Valley tutors help navigate learning loss
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Schools around the Valley continue to navigate learning loss from the pandemic. Tutors with the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro (SAW) Tutoring Network said they can help with that. Brian Ringgold, Tutoring Coordinator, said they do see many students with learning loss. “There are still middle and high school students...
WHSV
“21st Century Policing”: Therapist to join JMU Police Department
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s Police Department (JMUPD) is adding a new member to its team who will look a bit different from a typical first responder. When Chief Anthony Matos began serving the JMU campus a little over a year ago, a top priority was developing...
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia
Most candidates decide to run, raise money, and campaign long for an upcoming election. Even having done all those things far in advance, they still might not win. That's not the story that a 19-year-old write-in candidate did to become the youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia in Rockingham County, Virginia.
WHSV
Rite Aid opens pharmacy in Craigsville
CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Rite Aid pharmacy has found a new home in Craigsville, Virginia, and community residents are happy for this resource. “It’ll save me a lot of money in gas and trips back and forth to Lexington. It’s only like three and a half miles from my house and I can come here now and get my medicine. I’m really glad, it’s amazing,” Residents Steve & Bessie Ingram said.
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed towards UVA memorial event on Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement on Saturday regarding a threatening email they received regarding the memorial event slated for 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on November 13. The memorial will continue as...
cvillecountry.com
Charlottesville schools propose earlier 2023-24 calendar, breaking sync with ACPS
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottsville schools are looking at what they call a “new and quite different calendar” for the 2023-24 school year than has been historically done. A system release says this new draft calendar would include a week off at Thanksgiving… with the school year starting earlier and ending in May. In some cases, the professional learning days and teacher workdays have been moved a bit.
cbs19news
Charlottesville remembers long-time city manager
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is remembering a man who was the city manager for more than two decades. Cole Hendrix served as the Charlottesville City Manager from 1971 to 1996. He passed away Tuesday evening. According to a release, he helped to champion the creation...
WHSV
Navigating the holidays with a loved ones with a diagnosis
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Celebrating the holidays is often a happy thing, but for people taking care of a loved one who is sick, it can bring an added layer of stress. Thanksgiving can be a stressful time for the caregiver and the person with a diagnosis. For people with a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer’s Association has advice.
theriver953.com
News Maker Lenny Millholland on protecting yourself
Tis the season for giving but we need to be aware of those who take as well. We spoke with Frederick County’s Sheriff Lenny Millholland in our latest news maker about protecting yourself from those that might take from you. News makers are brought to you by Warren County...
WHSV
Innovation Hub coming to Downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A state-of-the-art innovation hub is slated to occupy a historic building in downtown Harrisonburg. Harrisonburg Innovation Hub (HIH), with the support of local investors and partners, closed on the space in late Oct. and plans to renovate the building to provide private offices, co-working, shared resources, rooftop event space, AV production studio, and anchor spaces.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
WHSV
GIANT company donates 13 thousand turkeys and chickens for Thanksgiving
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - GIANT, the parent company of Martin’s Grocery made a record donation of 13 thousand turkeys and chickens to its partners and regional food banks, including 1,000 turkeys donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. While food banks send mounds of canned and boxed goods, Martin’s wants to make sure protein is also part of the delivery.
WHSV
Rockingham County Supervisors to consider two energy facilities, other proposals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Wednesday night and has a packed agenda. Supervisors will hold a number of public hearings for several special use permit requests. Among the items, they’ll consider are two large energy facilities that developers hope to build on opposite ends of the county.
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
fox5dc.com
DC theater UVA victims visited issues heartfelt statement
UVA Shooting: Coach talks about the players who were killed. Hours before tragedy struck the University of Virginia campus this week, the students involved enjoyed a class field trip to a D.C. theater. On Sunday, D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, Michael Hollins Jr., and several of their peers...
