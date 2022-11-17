ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

nomadlawyer.org

Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii

Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Keiki with disabilities can experience surfing at upcoming free camp in Hilo

Big Island keiki with disabilities will again have the chance to catch a few waves as part of an upcoming day camp in Hilo. The Surfers Healing Camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at Richardson Ocean Park. Experienced surfing instructors, surfboards and life vests will be provided. The event is free for all participants.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Community Meeting Set For New Vacation Rental Regulations

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - An informational meeting on proposed updates to Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation will take place on Monday, November 21st. (BIVN) – The new year will start with an introduction of local legislation to update Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation, but the public discussion will begin next week.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo to celebrate Polynesian culture with special lūʻaus Nov. 21 and Dec. 26

The Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo will host special Hōʻike style lūʻau shows on Nov. 21 and Dec. 26., telling stories of Polynesia, Hawaiʻi Island and Hilo town. In partnership with Island Breeze Productions and Hālau Ka Lehua Pua Kamaehu, the events called Pāwehi Hōʻike will pay tribute to the music, hula and the variety of dynamic Polynesian cultures that inhibit the Island of Hawaiʻi and community of Hilo.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Hawaii County Police Chief selection has begun

The search is underway for the Big Island's next police chief. The Hawaii County Police Comission heard public testimony Friday. Nov. 18 about the selection process. The Hawaii County Police Commission is deciding who will fill the police department's top spot.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopens after apparent cyber attack

Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopened this week after a reported cyber attack took their system offline last month, leading to canceled appointments and delays in patients getting test results. The company told West Hawaii Today it was hacked on Oct. 20 causing a shutdown of its phone and computer systems....
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September

Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
HILO, HI
kauainownews.com

High surf advisory issued statewide

A high surf advisory is in effect for north-facing shores of Ni‘ihau, Kaua‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i, O‘ahu and the Big Island. According to the National Weather Service, surf heights are expected to be 12 to 16 feet. Impacts are anticipated to be moderate with strong breaking waves and strong currents that will make swimming dangerous.
bigislandnow.com

Missing endangered 13-year-old boy located in good health

Update: Big Island police reported just before 5:30 p.m. in a media release that Adan Seysyuk was located in Hilo and in good health. The Hawai’i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance in located the 13-year-old. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for help...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Puna man charged with stealing truck and felony drug possession

Kaimilani Payao, 50 of Puna, was arrested and charged with felony theft of a Toyota truck and felony drug possession charges, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Payao is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody in...
HILO, HI

