ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Harvard Law withdraws from U.S. News & World Report rankings

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujqB3_0jDhbwxv00

CAMBRIDGE - On Wednesday, Harvard Law school said it's removing itself from the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The school's Dean, John Manning, said in a letter to the law school community that the school made the decision over the past several months "because it has become impossible to reconcile our principles and commitments with the methodology and incentives the U.S. News rankings reflect."

Manning said that among the school's concerns was that the reports work against increasing law schools' socioeconomic diversity, allotting financial aid based on need and supporting students who desire careers in public service.

Harvard is ranked No. 4 in U.S News & World Report's annual list of top law schools.

Yale University announced a similar decision on Wednesday.

Comments / 2

Related
Yale Daily News

Yale Law School withdraws from “perverse” U.S. News rankings

Yale Law School will no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report law school rankings, Dean Heather Gerken announced Wednesday morning. Yale Law School, which has held the number one spot on the magazine’s list for the past three decades, will be the first top 14 school to part ways with the ranking system. Harvard Law School withdrew later the same day.
Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Fox News

Georgetown Law professor sounds off on affirmative action cases, top students 'getting waitlisted'

A Georgetown University Health Law professor explained in a new interview why he sides with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on affirmative action. During oral arguments last week involving race-based admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), Thomas asked state Solicitor General Ryan Park to explain the educational benefit to considering race as a factor in college admissions. Park said that in studies involving stock trading results, "racially diverse groups of people… perform at a higher level."
CHAPEL HILL, NC
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action

Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
The Independent

Pennsylvania college event for people ‘tired of cis white men’ cancelled following backlash

A student art workshop advertised for those who feel "tired of white cis men" has been cancelled after a conservative backlash. Flyers posted last week around Gettysburg College, a private university near the historic Civil War battledfield in southern Pennsylvania, had invited students to express their feelings about America's dominant identity group through painting and writing as part of one student's final year project.
GETTYSBURG, PA
CBS News

The best public colleges in America for 2023, ranked

Public colleges are a popular option for higher education. They receive state funding, so tuition may be more affordable. The colleges themselves are often on the large side, frequently with more extracurricular opportunities (especially in athletics) as well as course offerings. But which public universities are the best for 2023?...
ALABAMA STATE
iblnews.org

U.S. Colleges and Universities Saw an Increase of 80% in International Student Enrollments

U.S. colleges and universities are seeing a strong year-over-year rebound in new international student enrollments, with an increase of 80% in the 2021 / 2022 academic year, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education (IIE) this week in Washington DC.
WCVB

Harvard University at center of Supreme Court affirmative action case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday in two cases challenging affirmative action, including one case brought against the president and fellows of Harvard College, the undergraduate college of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The organization Students for Fair Admissions is arguing that Harvard and the University...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Courier News

How to get accepted to choice schools | College Connection

The best way to get an acceptance letter is to present yourself as an ideal candidate for each college to which you apply.  If you’re a legacy, let them know. Many colleges, including all eight Ivy League institutions, favor applicants whose parents are alumni. If you are the first in your family to...
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy