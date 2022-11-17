How Much Money Does Mariah Carey Make From Her Hit Song “All I Want For Christmas Is You”? Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” was released in 1994 and has been a powerhouse hit ever since.

It hits the Billboard Hot 100 every Christmas season and hit number one on the chart for the first time in 2019. According to a 2017 report, she earns between $600,000 and $1 million in royalties annually, with $2.6 million coming from the United States alone.

The numbers don’t account for her Christmas shows, so she may bring in more to account for half or all of her yearly income. Mariah Carey is worth an estimated $320 million.

Do you think Mariah Carey will work only at Christmas or will she put out another R&B album?

