3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
‘It’s a tragedy in our city:’ BCS superintendent addressing city gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools is continuing to mourn the death of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez who was shot and killed on the way to school Wednesday morning. Several BCS students have died by gun violence this year alone. It’s a problem that Superintendent Mark Sullivan says needs to...
Turkey giveaways bring joy and relief to families across Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ‘Tis the season to give thanks! Families throughout Jefferson County are counting their blessings as various organizations throughout the city hosted thanksgiving meal giveaways this weekend. Volunteers at the giveaways tell CBS42 that their boxes full of Thanksgiving goodies mean so much more than just a meal to those in need. […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools mourns another student lost to gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family are hurting after the senseless killing of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez who was shot and killed on her way to school Wednesday morning at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan says this kind of violence happens far too often...
alreporter.com
Survey: Most Birmingham residents feel the city’s revival is unequally shared
Despite recent increases in economic growth and civic engagement in the Birmingham area, three-quarters of area residents say the region’s economic resources are not distributed fairly, according to a recent survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Studies and Alabama Arise. Only one-quarter of the over 1,000 individuals surveyed...
Birmingham mother convicted in 2020 shooting death of adult son
A Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2020 shooting death of her 21-year-old son. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found 48-year-old Micia Sharika Gamble guilty of murder in shooting death of Tim’Darius Gamble. Micia Gamble’s boyfriend, 62-year-old Gregory Peck, pleaded guilty to the same charge last year...
wbrc.com
Attorneys give update on Hoover payroll issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Fire Department employees who were overpaid received notification last week that their checks would be deducted, with the first deduction occurring on Friday, November 18. The Hoover Fire Fighter Association contacted attorney Liz Young for help a couple of days after receiving that notification. Young...
birminghamtimes.com
7 Nonprofits Helping With Food Insecurity in Birmingham
Days are getting shorter and the temps are slowly but surely dropping in Birmingham. Many of our neighbors are facing hunger, due to the rate of food insecurity in Birmingham. According to the USDA, 13.1% of households in Alabama are food insecure and 4.6% are very low food secure households. Plus, close to two million Alabama residents live in a food desert, or a region with “large proportions of households with low incomes, inadequate access to transportation and a limited number of food retailers providing fresh produce and healthy groceries for affordable prices”.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Purchases More Downtown Property
Birmingham attorney and real estate developer Eric Guster has purchased two downtown properties to create a mixed-use development named Third Avenue Food Court. The recently purchased parcels include two commercial buildings, one whose long-term tenant is ABC Select Spirits (commonly called ABC Store or state store) and the other which housed Credit Finance Corp. ABC Select Spirits, will remain as a long-term tenant and is now officially part of Third Ave. Food Court, Guster said.
2 brothers both fatally shot in 9 months: ‘Birmingham is plagued by a dark cloud’
Family members are mourning the ambush-shooting death of a man killed just nine months after his brother was also slain. Brandon Carpenter, a 28-year-old father of four, died Tuesday just after he left his longtime barber shop. Police say more than 20 shots were unleashed on him from at least two shooters.
wbrc.com
Body found under debris in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man’s body was found under some debris early Saturday morning in Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. an off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw the debris in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive and that’s when he found the body.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City Schools begin paying teacher interns
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s no secret there’s a teacher shortage in Alabama schools, but the Tuscaloosa city school district is testing a pilot program to see if it helps fill the gap. City school superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says a few other states are doing this and that is paying their teacher interns to help shore up the teacher shortage. It starts in January of next year.
Man convicted in 2020 broad daylight shooting death of another man on Birmingham street
A Birmingham man was convicted Friday in the 2020 broad daylight shooting death of another man on the city’s east side. A Jefferson County jury convicted 29-year-old Nicholas Miranda of murder in the slaying of Tommy Brown, 49. East Precinct officers were dispatched at noon that Thursday – July...
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning. 1 person was shot and taken to a local hospital. It is unclear if the victim was shot at the Days Inn. Investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates. Get news alerts...
wbrc.com
Stillman College grows its own greens
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College believes it may be the first college in the state to start growing part of its own food. Back in the summer, Stillman’s on-campus food provider, Metz Culinary Management, provided a $10,000 grant to help the college expand the Stillman Foundation Community Garden.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Commissioner holding town hall for BWW customers to address overbilling
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson hosted a town hall Wednesday night for Birmingham Water Works customers to share their billing concerns. Some people actually got their issues resolved at the meeting. Around 50 people attended the town hall to address Birmingham Water Works. While the entire...
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
Lakeshore offers free membership for military veterans
Lakeshore Foundation announced this week that U.S. military veterans qualify for free membership at its 45-acre campus in Homewood, thanks to new funding from the state. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who is chairman of the Military and Stability Commission, said the state legislature provided a grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state’s general fund to underwrite military membership at Lakeshore.
wbrc.com
ALEA explains how Emergency Missing Child Alerts are issued
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday night when four young sisters went missing. While they have since been found, some are wondering the differences between that alert and an AMBER Alert. While they have some differences, all of the alerts are important tools to have many eyes searching for a missing kid or kids.
wbrc.com
CDC report shows more than 3 million teens using tobacco
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 11% of youth across the country reported current (past 30-day) use of tobacco products, according to the latest report from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They say that includes 2.51 million (16.5%) high school students and 530,000 (4.5%) middle school students.
wbrc.com
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program makes sure no one is forgotten this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home Instead Birmingham has just ramped up its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program for the holiday season. Dan Pahos is the owner of the franchise in Birmingham. He said there are many seniors in the area who don’t have anyone around the holidays.
