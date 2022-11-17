Days are getting shorter and the temps are slowly but surely dropping in Birmingham. Many of our neighbors are facing hunger, due to the rate of food insecurity in Birmingham. According to the USDA, 13.1% of households in Alabama are food insecure and 4.6% are very low food secure households. Plus, close to two million Alabama residents live in a food desert, or a region with “large proportions of households with low incomes, inadequate access to transportation and a limited number of food retailers providing fresh produce and healthy groceries for affordable prices”.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO