Mike Hill: Biff Poggi Is Not Coming To Charlotte To Be Average

The Athletic Director of the Charlotte 49ers was a guest on the Tuesday edition of The Kyle Bailey show as he discussed the hiring of Biff Poggi as their new Head Coach in Football and the process behind it.

The conversation started with the hiring process as Mike noted that they looked at many different coaching candidates with vastly different backgrounds over the past couple of weeks. When it came to Biff Poggi and what made him stand out was his unusual set of skills as an HC along with his skills in the business world. Mike noted the more they dug into Biff’s resume and later on got to meet him Mike noted that he is a leader of young men who also happens to be a really good football coach.

With a hire considered to be outside the box, Mike said a key is you can’t define what a certain coach will look like as it will box you in and he met the requirements such as a consistent track record, someone who understands how to build the proper staff, a person of high character, along with being a proven recruiter who can develop talent were just some of the boxes that Biff checks off.

The move to the AAC next year was also a massive factor behind this hire according to Mike as he feels like this hire shows that they are serious about the upcoming move. He stated that Biff Poggi is going to be a bit of a disrupter which is big for a program that just turned 10 years old and he is not coming here to be average as he believes big things can happen in the Queen City.