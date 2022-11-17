ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Unicyclist and activist: Teen making trip from Maine to Florida stops into Triangle

By Maggie Newland
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkNiG_0jDhacfG00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re on the greenway and notice someone riding by on a unicycle, it just might be Avery Seuter. The 19-year-old is passing through the Triangle in the middle of a journey from Maine to Key West.

Day by day and city by city, Avery Seuter is making his way down the East Coast Greenway, on one wheel.

“I started from my house in Wells, Maine and I’m headed down to eventually, hopefully Key West, Florida,” said Seuter.

He’s about two months into the trip and nearly halfway through. He averages 20-30 miles a day on his unicycle, with a goal to make all kinds of cycling safer and easier

“Unless you have accessible paths, it can be scary,” he noted.

Seuter, who rides his unicycle to work and school, is raising money for the East Coast Greenway Alliance which is working to get more paths designated and protected along the route from Maine to Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkW9S_0jDhacfG00
Avery Seuter is joined by Roland Kays, a fellow unicyclist and professor at NC State for a ride along the East Coast Greenway in Raleigh. (Ashley Anderson/CBS 17)

The journey is long, but he’s made plenty of friends along the way, like Roland Kays, an NC State professor and fellow unicyclist, who saw his posts on Instagram.

“I messaged him to say, ‘Are you coming to Raleigh?’ and he said, ‘Yes,’ and I was like, ‘Well I’ve got to go meet up with him,'” said Kays.

The two shared a ride and conversation on the trails near the North Carolina Museum of Art Wednesday afternoon. Seuter says he’s gained friends and perspective along the trail.

“I’ve driven and flown this distance, but it’s totally different because when you are on this more personal level you stop in more places, and I’ve seen cities and small towns that I’ve never even heard of,” he said, adding, “I’ve had so many wonderful interactions.”

Camping in backyards and sharing meals with strangers, he expects to finish the journey in January, with months of memories and a helmet filled with the names of the people he’s met.

“Along the way, hopefully he can make a difference,” said Kays. On his Instagram, Avery (@avery_seuter) has raised $1,280 to help further protect and provide trail access to more communities along the coast.

As Seuter continues his trip southward, he seems to already be seeing the country from new point of view.

“Everything’s a lot more connected than it feels,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
RALEIGH, NC
live5news.com

Christmas parade in NC canceled after truck hits girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD/CNN) - An out-of-control pickup truck struck a girl Saturday morning while people were lining up to march in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Witnesses say the driver screamed to warn people that he couldn’t stop the vehicle. Authorities said the victim, who wasn’t able to get out...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap

Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Home to Two of America’s Most Windiest Roads

Ever driven on a road where you feel like the wind is about to take you and your car? I never can tell if it is because I am tiny and drive a sedan or if it’s the wind. That is very intense for me for sure! I hate driving on super windy days where I can literally feel the wind rocking my car and my body inside the car. That is one of the most heart-throbbing things for me. I am almost terrified of car accidents, so anything that is fighting against me driving smoothly, I strongly dislike!
TENNESSEE STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Hospitals Drop In Safety Rankings

According to CBS17, North Carolina’s hospitals have slipped in a watchdog’s safety rankings but still remain among the best in the nation. Nearly 45 percent of hospitals in the state earned a grade of A. These rankings are based on 30 ways to measure patient safety in the Leapfrog Group’s biannual report card for safety. That rate puts North Carolina at No. 7 nationally. The state had ranked number 1 in May of this year. Nearly 60 percent of our hospitals earned an A.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Journaling is top choice for self care in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The holiday season is in full swing and many Americans will turn to self-care activities like exercise, music and yoga to battle the holiday burnout that 52% of people begin to feel during the holiday season. Journaling is the preference for most people seeking self-care in North Carolina, which is consistent […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket

NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian taken to hospital in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayetteville on Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street around 11:45 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. The driver involved...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy