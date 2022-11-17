ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 12: Showdown for No. 1 is set

Even before the 2022 college football season started, there was talk about a potential matchup in the Ohio State-Michigan game between two unbeaten teams with a spot in the College Football Playoff. And now, 12 weeks of the college football season later, here we are with that scenario now officially in play. But the way this college football season has gone, a loss may not necessarily be a playoff eliminator, although it certainly makes things a bit more sticky for the team that comes up on the losing end next week. Yes, it is hardly a shock that Ohio State and...
The Associated Press

No. 12 Oregon stays in Pac-12 hunt, tops No. 10 Utah 20-17

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 287 yards and one touchdown despite being hobbled by a leg injury, Oregon intercepted Utah quarterback Cameron Rising three times, and the 12th-ranked Ducks knocked off the No. 10 ranked Utes 20-17 on Saturday night. A week after watching their hopes at the College Football Playoff evaporate, the Ducks rebounded with a gutty effort that preserved their chances of getting back to the Pac-12 championship game for the fourth straight season. And it was personified by their banged-up quarterback. “For him to go out there and have a gutsy performance was really important and special for this team,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.
