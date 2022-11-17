ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Arizona Senator-elect Brian Fernandez reacts to seat win

By Vanessa Gongora
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPM1v_0jDha1Hk00

Fernandez says he will work hard and continue to make progress in education and the ag community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democratic candidate Brian Fernandez, now Arizona's senator-elect for District 23 says he's glad the district understood his message about working together regardless of political stripes.

Senator-elect Fernandez says he will work with anyone to improve the lives of those in Yuma County despite the backlash he had to face during the race.

"A lot of dark money was spent against me. I mean a lot of money, way more than anyone I think has ever seen in our area and there were many many mailers. I think there were radio ads," explains Fernandez. "There was a lot going on and what I try to do is not let it distract me from our message and again that message is just working together."

One of his primary goals is to improve education.

He says he's working on an education bill and has raised money for grades K-12.

Fernandez says he's very proud of the money he brought to Northern Arizona University (NAU) Yuma to bring more bachelor's degrees and more job training programs to Yuma county.

"To allow people to sort of accomplish their dreams without having to leave Yuma. I think it's important. I think it's important for everyone to get that opportunity to look for more of that," says Fernandez. "Look for more cooperation with our three universities that are all co-located in Yuma County and also more programs at Arizona Western College."

Fernandez will be taking over Senator Lisa Otondo's district once she retires next year and says she has been an amazing mentor.

He mentions Otondo taught him a lot about ag and water, two important issues not just in Yuma County but the entire state.

Otondo says Fernandez follows the meetings, reads the briefs, and understands what's happening along the Colorado River and the groundwater issues.

"So I think he's being very kind and generous and saying that I taught him a lot," says Otondo. "Brian is open and willing to learn and when he does, he does indeed. So I'm very thankful for that, because to me, there is no issue more important than water. So, he's going to do right by us."

Senator Otondo says Fernandez hit the ground running.

"I think he's going to be an excellent senator because Brian was crucial in helping to get the monies for the Cesar Chavez Boulevard, $33 million to help San Luis and really all of our county and the state," continues Otondo. "He was crucial in getting the money for NAU Yuma and he's working behind the scenes on a lot of really important issues to our county and to our district."

Senator-elect Fernandez says he would love to hear from his opponent Garcia Snyder.

"I certainly hope that he continues to work in our community and I think everyone should really work and invest in our community," says Fernandez.

He says it's been a great run, yet exhausting, and learned a lot during the campaign and says he will be a better person and senator because of it.

The post Arizona Senator-elect Brian Fernandez reacts to seat win appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 2

KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

