Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Related
Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
Stolen U-Haul, Bobcat, other vehicles found at Collierville home
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville couple was arrested Tuesday after police said they found an array of stolen vehicles outside their home. Alicia Hodge and Norman Smith are both facing a charge of theft of property $60,000-$250,000. Collierville Police and Shelby County Deputies both went to a house on Cold Creek Drive Thursday to look […]
Man hurt in Berclair shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting late Friday night. At approximately 11 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Hemingway Avenue, off Tant Road, in the Berclair area. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
WBBJ
Julia Felts
Julia Anne Hewitt Felts, age 85, resident of Atoka, Tennessee and. wife of the late John Felts, Sr., departed this life Thursday morning,. November 17, 2022 at Memphis Jewish Home in Cordova,. Tennessee. Julia was born March 22, 1937 in Princess Ann County, Virginia, the. daughter of the late Milton...
Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
WBBJ
Walter R. Turner
Walter Ray Turner, age 73, resident of the Burrowtown. Community and husband of Linda Ervin Turner, departed this life. Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 at his home. Walter was born March 14, 1949 in Dyersburg, Tennessee, the. son of the late Walter F. Turner and Rachel Kelling Turner. He. was...
Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
WBBJ
Roger McGee, Sr.
Roger Lynn McGee, Sr., age 76, resident of Germantown, Tennessee and. husband of Martha Harrison McGee, departed this life Tuesday evening,. November 15, 2022 at his home. Roger was born July 21, 1946 in Aubrey, Arkansas, the son of the late. George Shelby McGee, Sr. and Ima Jean Northcutt McGee....
Man accused of threatening to 'line up and shoot' kids at Memphis daycares taken into custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of making several threats to Memphis daycares was in court Friday on two unrelated charges, being taken into custody after his bond was revoked. 39-year-old Charles Beasley was in court on charges of credit card theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and misdemeanor assault.
cbp.gov
CBP K9 “Yoko” Regularly Seizes Marijuana in Memphis
MEMPHIS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) K9 Yoko and his partner, CBP Officer Boyce, work at the Port of Memphis, averaging two drug seizures per shift. Yoko, a four-year-old German shepherd, was bred in Germany, purchased from a U.S. vendor and immigrated to the U.S. to attend K9 training in Front Royal, Virginia.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
DeSoto Times Today
Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
Two men found dead after barricade situation in Southwest Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a barricade situation on Heartland Lane Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. According to MPD, one man shot another man he was related to inside of the home and then barricaded himself inside with a 4-year-old girl. MPD said officers...
Otters delivered to Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new milestone was reached Tuesday in the $62 million renovation of Tom Lee Park. A giant river otter will be among the wildlife that'll be part of River Play, the new children's playground. In fact, there will be two giant wooden otters among a slightly...
localmemphis.com
MSCS reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buyout '3G' schools
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown offered Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) $5 million to buyout the "3G" schools, according to an email from MSCS. Those three schools are Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle School and Germantown High School. In April, state lawmakers passed a law that would give...
actionnews5.com
Ground breaks for new public park in once-blighted Downtown area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A once-blighted patch in Downtown Memphis is on its way to being transformed into a new recreational greenspace for residents and visitors alike. Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park was joined by city representatives and members of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis woman last seen 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a Memphis woman whose family says they have not heard from her in three days and are concerned for her safety. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen on Cane Meadow Circle at 9...
birchrestaurant.com
25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN
Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
Comments / 0