‘Morocco’s Guardiola’ leads way for African coaches at Qatar World Cup
All African team coaches in Qatar will be homegrown, for the first time, including a familiar face in Cameroon’s Rigobert Song. “I can play a lot of different styles,” said Morocco’s coach, Walid Regragui, this month. “I admire Guardiola, Simeone and Ancelotti, but I also have my own style which allows me to adapt the team according to the qualities of the players available.”
Wales, the 1958 World Cup and Pelé: Terry Medwin reflects at age 90
Terry Medwin is at his dining room table, slowly running his index finger across a black-and-white photograph of himself and his former Wales teammates taken before their crucial World Cup playoff eliminator victory against Israel at Ninian Park in February 1958. A few months later, Wales made their first – and last – appearance on the global stage, with Medwin scoring the winning goal against Hungary to advance to the quarter-finals. “It is a nice feeling,” Medwin says of reminiscing. “Big John [Charles], Mel [Charles], Ivor [Allchurch], Cliffy [Jones],” he says, fondly.
2022 World Cup: United States Key Players And A Wildcard To Look Out For
The 2026 World Cup co-hosts USA will be wanting to show the World that they are a much-improved unit after missing out completely on the 2018 tournament held in Russia.
Tom Davies flies home from Everton’s Australia tour due to knee injury
Everton’s first trip to Australia in 12 years has already come at a cost with midfielder Tom Davies flying home for treatment on a knee problem and defender Yerry Mina sustaining another injury.Davies was already on a flight back to Merseyside, having been injured in training, before the Toffees won the Sydney Super Cup with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Celtic after a goalless draw at the Accor Stadium.However, in the game Mina – who has played just twice this campaign and only made his comeback from a season-long ankle injury in this month’s Carabao Cup exit to Bournemouth...
Game, set, bankrupt: how an addiction to gambling on tennis lost me £40,000
It’s the middle of a third set tiebreak on Wimbledon’s Centre Court, and 15,000 tennis fans are clapping to their own beat, whipping up anticipation for a crucial line call. Hawk-Eye, the automated line system the tournament uses, the tennis equivalent of a Roman emperor’s thumb – able to overrule the traditional linespeople with their ostentatious crouching – flashes on to the big screen. The clapping reaches a climax: Jannik Sinner, a wiry, 21-year-old Italian with a somewhat incongruous blaze of red, curly hair has hit a backhand long by a few centimetres of the All England Club grass. A few minutes later, he loses the tiebreak – and I lose £800.
Sunderland star 'very happy' at club amid reports of €5m interest from La Liga
One of Sunderland's top youngsters is already attracting interest from a top club in Spain, but he seems in no rush to move on.
England’s ‘loneliest house’ returns to market
England’s “loneliest house” – a sombre 19th-century shooting lodge nestled in the heart of Skiddaw Forest – has returned to the market after it was put up for sale for the first time in 200 years in 2021.For sale, too, is the 3,000-acre expanse of heather-dusted moorland and three mountaintops surrounding the sequestered Lake District property, built in 1829 by the Earl of Egremont of Cockermouth Castle.The estate agent selling the land described the sale as an “exciting and unique opportunity to purchase the most remote house in England”.Indeed, the time-worn lodge and dramatic panorama, beneath the summits of...
Antonio Rüdiger: ‘Never count Germany out – anything can happen’
Antonio Rüdiger is bullish but realistic. “Honestly, if we speak about favourites we have to speak about form,” the defender says as he considers Germany’s hopes of winning the World Cup in Qatar. “And before the last international break you look at teams like Brazil and France. I think because of our current form, maybe not so much. But we are a big nation and have a good team. You can never count us out. Anything can happen.”
Brazil’s Tite: ‘There are things I can’t control. I just want to be at peace’
Brazil are ready to win the World Cup again. It has not happened for 20 years, which is an awful long time for the football-crazy nation. But progress made under the coach, Tite, since he was appointed in 2016 means there is real hope as the team travel to Qatar. Importantly, the coach himself feel they are ready to go all the way.
Film Bazaar: Michael Radford’s ‘Princess’ Seeks Indian Coproduction Match
Director and screenwriter Michael Radford, who won BAFTA awards and Oscar nominations for his Italian language film “Il Postino: The Postman,” is set to co-direct “The Princess of Kapurthala” (aka “La Princesa De Kapurthala”). Directing duties on the 20th century romance will shared with Spanish filmmaker Manuel Estudillo (“El Eden Perdido”). The Spanish language co-production between companies from Spain, the U.K., France and India, is part of the Co-Production Market at NFDC’s Film Bazaar 2022 in Goa. “The Princess of Kapurthala” is a trilogy based on the true life story of Spanish girl Anita Delgado, who became the Maharani Prem Kaur of Kapurthala...
