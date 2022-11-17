Antonio Rüdiger is bullish but realistic. “Honestly, if we speak about favourites we have to speak about form,” the defender says as he considers Germany’s hopes of winning the World Cup in Qatar. “And before the last international break you look at teams like Brazil and France. I think because of our current form, maybe not so much. But we are a big nation and have a good team. You can never count us out. Anything can happen.”

