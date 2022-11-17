ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

theithacan.org

College Briefs Oct. 27

Director of Facilities Services at Ithaca College left Oct. 17. Eric Nichols, director of Facilities Services, left the college Oct. 17. He accepted a position at Cornell University, as the director of Facilities for the College of Human Ecology and Brooks School of Public Policy. Nichols has worked at the college since November 2015. During the search process to replace Nichols, Ernie McClatchie, executive director of Facilities Grounds and Transportation, and Hana Holman, administrative and work control assistant in the Office of Facilities, will be taking on the responsibilities of Nichols position.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Two University Police Officers at SUNY Cortland Receive Award

Two University Police Officers at SUNY Cortland have been awarded the SUNY Police Chiefs Association’s Professional Service Award during a ceremony in Saratoga Springs. K9 Officer David Coakley and Officer Melissa Keelhar were the recipients of the award during the ceremony. The two officers are well known for performing at a high level with leaving a positive impact on the community they serve.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca official voices concern over gentrification

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is worried about gentrification. A four-story market-rate apartment complex near Ithaca Falls is under consideration. Alderperson Phoebe Brown is concerned it’ll drive out community members. Mayor Laura Lewis says housing is needed at all price points. She adds 181 affordable...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Marijuana dispensary might open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new marijuana shop could be coming to Ithaca. Deputy Director of Economic Development Tom Knipe says it would be located on the Commons. He says state officials are considering a license for the site. It would be designated as a conditional adult use retail...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Who did Ithacans write-in for City Mayor?

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithacans can occasionally be creative, and when given the opportunity and license, have shown the ability to display a wide range of ingenuity whether it be through write-in votes or naming future public safety departments. Thus, with a mayoral campaign that featured appointed acting mayor (and now mayor-elect)...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Big Flats Town Supervisor, board member leaving at the end of 2022

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Leadership in the Town of Big Flats will undergo some changes at the end of the year after the Town Supervisor announced he’ll be stepping down. Big Flats Supervisor Ed Fairbrother told 18 News that he would step down from his role at the end of 2022. Current town council […]
NewsChannel 36

Cayuga Addiction Recovery Service Celebrates 50 years

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Leadership and staff for the Cayuga Addiction Recovery Service (CARS) came together at the Hotel Ithaca on Wednesday, November 16th to celebrate the organizations 50th anniversary. As a special part of the event the founder of CARS, Jason Wittman, M.P.S., was recognized for his achievements of providing care for people struggling with addiction for so many years.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent court date postponed

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson was scheduled to appear in Baldwinsville Village Court on Wednesday, November 16, yet the date has been postponed. According to Baldwinville Village Court, Thomson is now scheduled for December 14. Thomson is currently on paid administrative leave after he was seen crowd-surfing during the homecoming football game and […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s new trash system to begin January 1

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is changing its trash pickup system. Starting in January, the city’s blue bags will be replaced by trash and recycling totes. Mayor Scott Steve says delivery of totes will begin before Christmas. For the most part, it’ll be one size fits all.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

DMV: Travelers must get REAL ID by May

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials spoke about an upcoming deadline at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday. Representatives from the airport, TSA, NYS DMV, and Tompkins County reminding travelers that enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act begins next year. If you want to travel by plane, a standard license or non-driver ID won’t be enough to get you past security this May. All travelers 18 and up will need a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, or passport by May 3rd, 2023. NYS DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder encouraged all to upgrade as soon as possible.
ITHACA, NY

