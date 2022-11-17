Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theithacan.org
College Briefs Oct. 27
Director of Facilities Services at Ithaca College left Oct. 17. Eric Nichols, director of Facilities Services, left the college Oct. 17. He accepted a position at Cornell University, as the director of Facilities for the College of Human Ecology and Brooks School of Public Policy. Nichols has worked at the college since November 2015. During the search process to replace Nichols, Ernie McClatchie, executive director of Facilities Grounds and Transportation, and Hana Holman, administrative and work control assistant in the Office of Facilities, will be taking on the responsibilities of Nichols position.
wxhc.com
Two University Police Officers at SUNY Cortland Receive Award
Two University Police Officers at SUNY Cortland have been awarded the SUNY Police Chiefs Association’s Professional Service Award during a ceremony in Saratoga Springs. K9 Officer David Coakley and Officer Melissa Keelhar were the recipients of the award during the ceremony. The two officers are well known for performing at a high level with leaving a positive impact on the community they serve.
localsyr.com
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca official voices concern over gentrification
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is worried about gentrification. A four-story market-rate apartment complex near Ithaca Falls is under consideration. Alderperson Phoebe Brown is concerned it’ll drive out community members. Mayor Laura Lewis says housing is needed at all price points. She adds 181 affordable...
Social Services assesses Code Blue demand, staffing challenges ahead of winter
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—As the end of the year draws closer, the Tompkins County Legislature and other governments have begun to wrap up the seemingly never-ending to-do lists. While Tuesday’s Tompkins County Legislature meeting featured a lengthy discussion on the statewide Code Blue homeless shelter policy and the strain that...
whcuradio.com
Marijuana dispensary might open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new marijuana shop could be coming to Ithaca. Deputy Director of Economic Development Tom Knipe says it would be located on the Commons. He says state officials are considering a license for the site. It would be designated as a conditional adult use retail...
Who did Ithacans write-in for City Mayor?
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithacans can occasionally be creative, and when given the opportunity and license, have shown the ability to display a wide range of ingenuity whether it be through write-in votes or naming future public safety departments. Thus, with a mayoral campaign that featured appointed acting mayor (and now mayor-elect)...
PEDC Recap: Ithaca starts planning for new multimillion-dollar Public Safety Facility
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a relatively short agenda on tap for this month’s city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Committee meetings. However, with discussions on the Ithaca Gun site and a new Public Safety Facility, there was much to think about regardless. As always, here’s your summary courtesy of The Voice.
wskg.org
Binghamton City School District will try to rebuild ailing elementary school, but permanent closure is still on the table
Binghamton’s school district has been deliberating for months on whether or not to close an elementary school, and if so, which one. The district said enrollment is on the decline and it needs to cut costs. But after Tuesday night’s packed school board meeting, there are still a lot...
Big Flats Town Supervisor, board member leaving at the end of 2022
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Leadership in the Town of Big Flats will undergo some changes at the end of the year after the Town Supervisor announced he’ll be stepping down. Big Flats Supervisor Ed Fairbrother told 18 News that he would step down from his role at the end of 2022. Current town council […]
NewsChannel 36
Cayuga Addiction Recovery Service Celebrates 50 years
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Leadership and staff for the Cayuga Addiction Recovery Service (CARS) came together at the Hotel Ithaca on Wednesday, November 16th to celebrate the organizations 50th anniversary. As a special part of the event the founder of CARS, Jason Wittman, M.P.S., was recognized for his achievements of providing care for people struggling with addiction for so many years.
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
First responders give emergency turkey donation
The Johnson City Police Association combined its efforts with other departments such as the Binghamton Fire Professional Firefighters Association, the Endicott PBA, the Port Dickinson Police Department, Cops for a Cause, and several others.
Locke Township residents worry of a landfill coming to their farm area
Locke Township leaders and residents are looking for answers after a township meeting was filled with residents concerned about recent land development.
Latest numbers, November 18th
According to the CDC, Broome County has moved back into the medium risk zone for COVID-19 as we head into the weekend.
Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent court date postponed
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson was scheduled to appear in Baldwinsville Village Court on Wednesday, November 16, yet the date has been postponed. According to Baldwinville Village Court, Thomson is now scheduled for December 14. Thomson is currently on paid administrative leave after he was seen crowd-surfing during the homecoming football game and […]
Radium Girls at Binghamton HS
Binghamton High School's Serling Players are presenting their fall play this weekend.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s new trash system to begin January 1
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is changing its trash pickup system. Starting in January, the city’s blue bags will be replaced by trash and recycling totes. Mayor Scott Steve says delivery of totes will begin before Christmas. For the most part, it’ll be one size fits all.
After Onondaga Nation was promised ancestral land, Onondaga County muddies the waters
Tully, N.Y. – When New York state announced in late June that the Onondaga Nation would be given 1,000 acres of its ancestral land, there was one key selling point: The land contained sections of Onondaga Creek and its tributaries that offered habitat and spawning areas for native brook trout.
whcuradio.com
DMV: Travelers must get REAL ID by May
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials spoke about an upcoming deadline at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday. Representatives from the airport, TSA, NYS DMV, and Tompkins County reminding travelers that enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act begins next year. If you want to travel by plane, a standard license or non-driver ID won’t be enough to get you past security this May. All travelers 18 and up will need a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, or passport by May 3rd, 2023. NYS DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder encouraged all to upgrade as soon as possible.
