Director of Facilities Services at Ithaca College left Oct. 17. Eric Nichols, director of Facilities Services, left the college Oct. 17. He accepted a position at Cornell University, as the director of Facilities for the College of Human Ecology and Brooks School of Public Policy. Nichols has worked at the college since November 2015. During the search process to replace Nichols, Ernie McClatchie, executive director of Facilities Grounds and Transportation, and Hana Holman, administrative and work control assistant in the Office of Facilities, will be taking on the responsibilities of Nichols position.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO