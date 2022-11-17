Read full article on original website
Related
Justin Verlander in MLB free agency: 5 ideal landing spots for Cy Young Award winner
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was already a pitcher garnering notable attention in MLB free agency, but now, with another
Will Justin Verlander re-sign with Houston?
This offseason, the World Series Champion Houston Astros have a few questions to answer, including whether or not to bring back veteran ace and 2022 Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. With Verlander set to test the open market, will the Astros meet the demand for the 39-year-old, or will he...
Yankees absolutely can’t pay Justin Verlander’s rumored new contract
And now, for the New York Yankees’ third Justin Verlander-related trick in five years, they’ll briefly entertain his demands before realizing his initial ask is absolutely insane!. The first two versions of the Verlander-Yankees song and dance were inarguably better, even though it seemed like the third time...
3 free agents Yankees can sign to lure Aaron Judge back to the Bronx
The New York Yankees will enter the MLB offseason with one prime objective; re-sign Aaron Judge. After Judge’s record-breaking 2022 campaign, in which he broke the American League home run record by smashing 62 dingers last season, Judge is set to earn a huge contract in free agency. The Yankees are going to do everything they can to ensure they are the team handing Judge his new deal.
Tigers cut ties with 3 longtime infielders, including Jeimer Candelario
The Detroit Tigers have parted ways with three longtime infielders, declining to tender 2023 contracts to Jeimer Candelario, Harold Castro and Willi Castro. All three players are now free agents. The news was released late Friday night at the deadline for teams to non-tender players who were not already under...
World Series Champion Moving Closer to a Sale
Sports have officially entered a new paradigm that has connected some of the most iconic sports franchises to Wall Street in ways that were unheard of previously. The appeal from Wall Street's view is obvious. Values for sports franchises have shot up in recent years, and there are few signs that the trend won't continue in the near future.
Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped
Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
Jim Crane’s Justin Verlander-Max Scherzer free agency comment comes under scrutiny
MLB free agency is starting to heat up after some signings and a big trade sending Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. But there is also some potential foul play afoot between the ALCS finalists: the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. In addition to an investigation regarding collusion between...
Sandy Alcantara is recruiting former Cardinals star to Marlins
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was named the National League Cy Young winner earlier this week in a unanimous voting decision. Now, he’s looking to bring in some more top talent around him in Miami. On Friday night, Alcantara responded to a tweet from Marlins beat reporter Craig Mish, who had floated the idea of bringing former Cardinals flamethrower Alex Reyes to South Beach.
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Braves bring back 2021 MLB playoff hero in free agency
The Atlanta Braves signed Left-Handed Pitcher Tyler Matzek to a two-year contract worth $3.1 million in MLB free agency just weeks after Atlanta fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Divisional Series, according to a Friday release. The deal includes a $5.5 million club option in 2025 with no buyout.
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt MVP wins draw priceless reactions from Harrison Bader, Matt Carpenter
On Thursday, it was announced that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge captured the American League MVP Award. The National League MVP Award went to St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Each hitter had an incredible season, especially offensively. Judge earned 28 of the 30 first place votes with Shohei Ohtani receiving the final […] The post Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt MVP wins draw priceless reactions from Harrison Bader, Matt Carpenter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ fans will love latest Jacob deGrom free agency report
Jacob deGrom is the best available pitcher in MLB free agency. The right-hander, who’s spent his entire career in New York with the Mets, has been linked to a number of different teams this offseason. However, a new report from the New York Post will excite Mets’ fans. “A free agent after opting out from […] The post Mets’ fans will love latest Jacob deGrom free agency report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers make shocking Cody Bellinger free agency decision
After a tough 2022 campaign, Cody Bellinger is set to become a free agent. The Los Angeles Dodgers are planning to non-tender the former MVP, who will hit the open market. Per Ken Rosenthal: “The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells The Athletic. Team could still re-sign […] The post Dodgers make shocking Cody Bellinger free agency decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Verlander noncommittal on future following third CY Young award: ‘Market will dictate itself’
Justin Verlander won his third CY Young award Wednesday night but was non-committal regarding his future as he became a free agent following the season.
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire Pitching
The New York Mets made a trade on Friday, acquiring two pitchers from the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post. The Post notes that the Mets “acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for minor league right-hander Franklin Sanchez, as well as a player to be named later or cash.”
Why Dodgers must let go of Cody Bellinger
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be set to once again make some big moves this offseason after being shockingly bested by the San Diego Padres in the NLDS to bring their 2022 season to a swift conclusion. And while they seem likely to pursue some of the big name free agents available this offseason, the […] The post Why Dodgers must let go of Cody Bellinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alcantara, Verlander are unanimous Cy Young Award winners
MIAMI - The Marlins' Sandy Alcantara in the National League and Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League are both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968.
