The New York Yankees will enter the MLB offseason with one prime objective; re-sign Aaron Judge. After Judge’s record-breaking 2022 campaign, in which he broke the American League home run record by smashing 62 dingers last season, Judge is set to earn a huge contract in free agency. The Yankees are going to do everything they can to ensure they are the team handing Judge his new deal.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO