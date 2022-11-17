ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Will Justin Verlander re-sign with Houston?

This offseason, the World Series Champion Houston Astros have a few questions to answer, including whether or not to bring back veteran ace and 2022 Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. With Verlander set to test the open market, will the Astros meet the demand for the 39-year-old, or will he...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

3 free agents Yankees can sign to lure Aaron Judge back to the Bronx

The New York Yankees will enter the MLB offseason with one prime objective; re-sign Aaron Judge. After Judge’s record-breaking 2022 campaign, in which he broke the American League home run record by smashing 62 dingers last season, Judge is set to earn a huge contract in free agency. The Yankees are going to do everything they can to ensure they are the team handing Judge his new deal.
BRONX, NY
MLive.com

Tigers cut ties with 3 longtime infielders, including Jeimer Candelario

The Detroit Tigers have parted ways with three longtime infielders, declining to tender 2023 contracts to Jeimer Candelario, Harold Castro and Willi Castro. All three players are now free agents. The news was released late Friday night at the deadline for teams to non-tender players who were not already under...
DETROIT, MI
TheStreet

World Series Champion Moving Closer to a Sale

Sports have officially entered a new paradigm that has connected some of the most iconic sports franchises to Wall Street in ways that were unheard of previously. The appeal from Wall Street's view is obvious. Values for sports franchises have shot up in recent years, and there are few signs that the trend won't continue in the near future.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped

Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Sandy Alcantara is recruiting former Cardinals star to Marlins

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was named the National League Cy Young winner earlier this week in a unanimous voting decision. Now, he’s looking to bring in some more top talent around him in Miami. On Friday night, Alcantara responded to a tweet from Marlins beat reporter Craig Mish, who had floated the idea of bringing former Cardinals flamethrower Alex Reyes to South Beach.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Braves bring back 2021 MLB playoff hero in free agency

The Atlanta Braves signed Left-Handed Pitcher Tyler Matzek to a two-year contract worth $3.1 million in MLB free agency just weeks after Atlanta fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Divisional Series, according to a Friday release. The deal includes a $5.5 million club option in 2025 with no buyout.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt MVP wins draw priceless reactions from Harrison Bader, Matt Carpenter

On Thursday, it was announced that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge captured the American League MVP Award. The National League MVP Award went to St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Each hitter had an incredible season, especially offensively. Judge earned 28 of the 30 first place votes with Shohei Ohtani receiving the final […] The post Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt MVP wins draw priceless reactions from Harrison Bader, Matt Carpenter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Mets’ fans will love latest Jacob deGrom free agency report

Jacob deGrom is the best available pitcher in MLB free agency. The right-hander, who’s spent his entire career in New York with the Mets, has been linked to a number of different teams this offseason. However, a new report from the New York Post will excite Mets’ fans. “A free agent after opting out from […] The post Mets’ fans will love latest Jacob deGrom free agency report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Dodgers make shocking Cody Bellinger free agency decision

After a tough 2022 campaign, Cody Bellinger is set to become a free agent. The Los Angeles Dodgers are planning to non-tender the former MVP, who will hit the open market. Per Ken Rosenthal: “The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells The Athletic. Team could still re-sign […] The post Dodgers make shocking Cody Bellinger free agency decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire Pitching

The New York Mets made a trade on Friday, acquiring two pitchers from the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post. The Post notes that the Mets “acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for minor league right-hander Franklin Sanchez, as well as a player to be named later or cash.”
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Why Dodgers must let go of Cody Bellinger

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be set to once again make some big moves this offseason after being shockingly bested by the San Diego Padres in the NLDS to bring their 2022 season to a swift conclusion. And while they seem likely to pursue some of the big name free agents available this offseason, the […] The post Why Dodgers must let go of Cody Bellinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Alcantara, Verlander are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

MIAMI - The Marlins' Sandy Alcantara in the National League and Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League are both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968.
MIAMI, FL
