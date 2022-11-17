TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today brought breezy and cool temperatures across southern Arizona that will continue through the rest of the weekend. Tucson will be in the high 60s and gradually increase to the high 70s throughout the week. Sierra Vista will start off in the mid 50s and gradually increase into the high 60s by next weekend.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO