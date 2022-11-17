ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Roast-Filled Night! Who Was Eliminated from 'The Masked Singer' Tonight?

By Mike Bloom
 3 days ago
This week on The Masked Singer, we go from the tears shed from the tribute to Leslie Jordan last week to the laughs of Comedy Roast Night. Two more masks joined the fray to try to dethrone last week's winner Bride. By the end of the episode, we were left to ask who was eliminated on The Masked Singer tonight.

Check out more information on tonight's Comedy Roast Night episode below to find out who was unmasked.

Who got unmasked on The Masked Singer tonight?

Last week's champ Bride was the first to get eliminated, performing "White Wedding" by Billy Idol. Then Avocado was toast, losing the Battle Royale performance of "You're So Vain" by Carly Simon.

Who is Bride on The Masked Singer?

After Bride was eliminated, he was unmasked and revealed to be professional wrestler Chris Jericho.

Who is Avocado on The Masked Singer?

After Avocado was eliminated, he was unmasked and revealed to be comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla.

Was there a guest judge on The Masked Singer tonight?

Nobody sat on the panel as a guest judge. However, Saturday Night Live alum Jon Lovitz and The Price is Right host Drew Carey (the latter of whom appeared as a Masked Singer contestant during season 3) appeared at certain points to help with the evening's events.

Did Ken Jeong return to The Masked Singer tonight?

Yes! After a case of COVID caused Ken to miss last week's episode, he was back in fine health and spirit for Comedy Roast Night.

Who's left in the game of The Masked Singer season 8?

Harp

Lambs

–Scarecrow

–Sir Bug a Boo

–Snowstorm

Comments / 0

