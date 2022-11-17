Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Suspended sentence sought for German ex-Nazi camp secretary
Public prosecutor Maxi Wantzen told a court in the northern town of Itzehoe that Irmgard Furchner was guilty of complicity in the "cruel and malicious murder" of more than 10,000 people at the Stutthof camp in occupied Poland. She asked the judges to hand down a two-year suspended sentence, the...
France 24
Live: Russian air defence on alert after Crimea hit by alleged drone attack
Russian authorities said Crimea was targeted by a "drone attack" on Tuesday, prompting Russia to put air defence forces on alert. Earlier on Tuesday Russian energy giant Gazprom threatened to cut provisions of natural gas after accusing Ukraine of diverting supplies intended for Moldova. Follow the latest developments in our live coverage below. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
France 24
Live: US approves additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine
The United States will send another $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, US officials announced on Wednesday, as Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure in Kyiv and other regions of western Ukraine, leaving millions without electricity and causing power cuts in neighbouring Moldova. Earlier in the day, the European Parliament declared Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism", accusing its forces of carrying out atrocities. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz
After a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next. Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged...
France 24
Meet Israel’s teenage ‘Refuseniks’, who are refusing to enlist in the army
This summer, six Israeli teenagers openly spoke about their opposition to the country’s compulsory military service. They denounced the "apartheid" system and Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. As a result, they have been jailed multiple times. One of them, Evyatar Moshe Rubin, who’s just been released from prison and is awaiting a third sentence, spoke to us.
France 24
Millions of lives at risk as winter bites in war-torn Ukraine
Moscow has been targeting energy infrastructure, launching missile strikes that have left homes across the country without electricity as temperatures plunge. The damage is having "knock-out effects" on Ukraine's health system, WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told reporters. "This winter will be about survival," he warned, saying it...
France 24
France shocked over stabbing death of tax inspector during routine audit
The French government on Tuesday expressed shock after a tax inspector was stabbed to death as he was trying to audit the books of a business owner in the north of the country. The murder victim, a 43-year old civil servant for the tax authorities, was found dead on Monday,...
France 24
Local man confesses to schoolgirl murder in south-west France
A 31-year-old man has been charged over the abduction and murder of a schoolgirl in France, just a month after the killing of a girl in Paris caused outrage. The latest victim, a 14-year-old named Vanesa in French media, was snatched on her way home from school in the town of Tonneins last Friday in the rural Lot-et-Garonne region.
France 24
What's driving a rise in violence in the French overseas department of Mayotte?
In 2009 the archipelago of Mayotte, nestled in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and the African coast, voted in a referendum to become France's newest overseas department. Many hoped the change would help the territory avoid the violence that plagued the nearby Comoros Islands, which opted for independence in the 1970s. But 13 years on, violence in the overseas department is worse than ever. Mayotte lawmaker Estelle Youssouffa, who warns that the islands even risk descending into civil war, joined us for Perspective.
France 24
French-speaking bloc examines unrest in Africa
Facing calls to do more to resolve global crises, the world's French-speaking leaders met in Tunisia Sunday to discuss growing instability and popular discontent in francophone Africa. But tensions crept into the International Organisation of La Francophonie (IOF) conference itself when the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo,...
France 24
Erdogan threatens ground operation in Syria after deadly rocket strike
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday he was mulling going beyond air strikes and launching a ground operation in Syria following a deadly rocket strike on a Turkish border town. Erdogan also renewed warnings that those attacking Turkey will pay dearly, a day after Ankara's forces launched air raids...
France 24
Russia unleashes 'biggest attack on the health system on European soil since the Second World War'
Ukraine's national power grid operator said on Tuesday the damage dealt to Ukrainian power generating facilities by Russian missile attacks was "colossal" but dismissed the need to evacuate civilians. Practically no thermal or hydroelectric stations had been left unscathed by the Russian attacks. For more on the "colossal" damage caused by Russia's onslaught, joining FRANCE 24 is Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.
France 24
Putin's Africa endgame: Macron accuses Russia of stoking anti-French sentiment
It was always a stretch. Emmanuel Macron kept the lines of communication open with Vladimir Putin while Russia's propaganda machine and the mercenaries of Wagner fuelled anti-French sentiment in Africa. But in an interview on the sidelines of a Francophone nations summit in Tunisia, it sounds like the gloves are now off.
France 24
French parliament to debate divisive ban on bullfighting
Sixteen-year old Baptiste is training to be a bullfighter in the southern French city of Arles and says lawmakers who want to ban it across the country simply do not comprehend what he calls an art. "Corrida is a tradition, an art, a dance with the bull," said Baptiste, one...
France 24
World Cup in Qatar: Football as political leverage for Iran
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has become a focal point for geopolitics. Iran's team refused to sing their national anthem before their first match, in a gesture of support for protesters. Some Iranian visitors also took the opportunity to support the anti-government protests back home with signs and chants outside the stadium in Doha. Meanwhile, Tehran is blaming protests for the stinging defeat of its team against England. FRANCE 24's Jean-Emile Jammine tells us more.
France 24
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60% purity at nuclear site, media says
Iran has started enriching uranium to 60% purity at its underground Fordow nuclear site, according to state media on Tuesday, which described the action as a response to the UN nuclear watchdog's demand for more cooperation from Tehran. The move drew condemnation from Britain, France and Germany. Iran is already...
France 24
‘Iran's government has committed unpardonable acts,’ says Shirin Ebadi
In her first interview since the start of this year's uprising in Iran, lawyer Shirin Ebadi talks to FRANCE 24 about the Iranian people's desire for democracy. Ebadi was Iran's first female judge before losing her right to practice in 1979 amid the creation of the Islamic Republic. She has dedicated her life to defending the most vulnerable in Iran, and tried to demonstrate the contradictions of the Islamic laws. Awarded the Nobel Prize in 2003, she was forced to flee Iran in 2009.
France 24
Iraq 'strongly' condemns Turkish-Iranian strikes in Kurdistan
Iraq on Monday condemned Iranian and Turkish attacks on its northern Kurdistan region, the state news agency INA reported, citing a foreign ministry statement. "The repeated attacks carried out by Iranian and Turkish forces with missiles and drones on the Kurdistan region are a violation of Iraq's sovereignty," the statement added.
France 24
Iran captain ‘supports’ anti-government protests ahead of match against England
Iranian captain Ehsan Hajsafi said his team sympathised with anti-government protests at home and his team should be a voice for the oppressed at a press conference in Qatar a day ahead of the country's first World Cup match against England. Hajsafi, an experienced defender began a press conference on...
France 24
Nepalese workers in Qatar pay ultimate price for World Cup
Thousands of Nepalese workers have died in Qatar since 2010 on the construction sites of the World Cup. But victims' grieving families are rarely given any compensation by Qatari companies. Most deaths are due to workers falling from high buildings or suffering heart attacks. Human rights groups have questioned working conditions in Qatar, where temperatures often reach 50 °C. Some workers do return home, but their health is ruined. Despite this, many Nepalese continue to flock to the Gulf.
Comments / 0