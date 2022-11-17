ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Legendary Superhero Dog Adoption Event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Animal Care & Protective Services (ACPS) will host a free adoption event from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Legends Center (5130 Soutel Drive). Be a superhero and adopt a sidekick today! Meet adorable pets ready to be a dynamic duo with you! City license fee may apply.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Remembering Jordan Davis 10 years later: Celebration of life and tribute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 10 years after the murder of Jordan Davis, family members help the community in his honor. The Jordan Davis Foundation was started by Jordan Davis’ dad, Ron Davis, to provide education and travel opportunities for youth across the nation. Jordan Davis was 17 years old when he was murdered in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012 in what became known nationally as the “loud music murder.” The Jordan Davis Foundation is Jordan’s legacy.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Popular coffee shop known for inclusive hiring opens in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bitty and Beau’s, a popular coffee franchise known for its inclusive hiring, is now open in Jacksonville. The San Marco Square coffee shop is run by people with special needs allowing those with intellectual and developmental differences to thrive. News4JAX was there on Saturday at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Tattoo Tour for Charity’ coming to Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A tattoo artist sold nearly everything he owned and hit the road — traveling to 45 cities in 52 weeks — to raise money for the Kids & Art Foundation. Now, Tyler Bourbon is bringing his “Tattoo Tour for Charity” to Orange Park this weekend to tattoo locals and raise money for the foundation that uses the power of art to help mitigate the pain and anxiety in pediatric cancer patients.
ORANGE PARK, FL
fscj.edu

FSCJ to Collect Donations and Hold Community Food Giveaway on #GivingTuesday

WHAT: : In partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) students, faculty and staff will celebrate #GivingTuesday on November 29, 2022. The College invites the community to join the FSCJ H.O.P.E. Food Pantry to support students, employees and neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity on this global day of giving.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jim Piggott walks you through the new JEA headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is changing the look of downtown Jacksonville, as the utility is getting ready to move into its new headquarters. The new JEA building is getting ready to open near the Duval County Courthouse. In fact, JEA moving in technical people next month. But you are going to be able to conduct business there and go inside in February.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

AKAs Do Their Part to Save the Environment

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Alpha Beta Eta Omega Chapter partnered with Keep Jacksonville Beautiful and Greenscape at the annual Community Tree Giveaway and Paper Collection Event in honor of America Recycles Day and Arbor Day. More than 20 Chapter members participated in the distribution of 2,000 trees and collected bags and boxes of paper waste from hundreds of participants. “Protecting the environment is one of our main focus areas in the community,” said Chapter President Vernice Whitfield.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy