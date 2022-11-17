Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Annual Harvest Food Drive: The importance of giving back this holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Families will gather around the dinner table on November 24 for turkey and all the trimmings. With so many families in need during the holiday season, Feeding Northeast Florida is hosting its third annual Harvest Helpings distribution. >>> STREAM ACTION...
News4Jax.com
‘No shame in hunger’: Farm Share Thanksgiving giveaway lightens load for 2,500 households
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Thanksgiving gets closer, the need for the popular fixings at the table is growing. There have already been several food giveaways locally to help those in need. Dozens of volunteers made people’s days brighter Saturday at a Farm Share giveaway in Jacksonville with enough supplies...
News4Jax.com
Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
News4Jax.com
Thanksgiving dinner at Clara White Mission honors Jordan Davis, longtime chef at nonprofit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clara White Mission teamed up Saturday with the father of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed 10 years ago outside a Southside gas station. Together, they made sure Thanksgiving came a few days early for those in need. “Sometimes justice finds its...
Feeding Northeast Florida, Jaguars giveaway Turkeys giving people hope, lasting memories ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People lined up outside Lot J at TIAA Bank Field before it opened Friday morning as they tried to secure their spot for a free turkey or Publix gift card. Feeding Northeast Florida and the Jacksonville Jaguars teamed up to provide 150 turkeys and 450 Publix...
Legendary Superhero Dog Adoption Event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Animal Care & Protective Services (ACPS) will host a free adoption event from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Legends Center (5130 Soutel Drive). Be a superhero and adopt a sidekick today! Meet adorable pets ready to be a dynamic duo with you! City license fee may apply.
Remembering Jordan Davis 10 years later: Celebration of life and tribute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 10 years after the murder of Jordan Davis, family members help the community in his honor. The Jordan Davis Foundation was started by Jordan Davis’ dad, Ron Davis, to provide education and travel opportunities for youth across the nation. Jordan Davis was 17 years old when he was murdered in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012 in what became known nationally as the “loud music murder.” The Jordan Davis Foundation is Jordan’s legacy.
News4Jax.com
Popular coffee shop known for inclusive hiring opens in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bitty and Beau’s, a popular coffee franchise known for its inclusive hiring, is now open in Jacksonville. The San Marco Square coffee shop is run by people with special needs allowing those with intellectual and developmental differences to thrive. News4JAX was there on Saturday at...
Inflation is driving up the cost of your Thanksgiving dinner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to supply chain issues and inflation, Thanksgiving meals are more expensive. That’s why Feeding Northeast Florida and the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted their annual turkey time distribution. Tons of Jax locals lined up over 2 hours in advance for this year’s turkey-time distribution. Just take...
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
News4Jax.com
‘Tattoo Tour for Charity’ coming to Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A tattoo artist sold nearly everything he owned and hit the road — traveling to 45 cities in 52 weeks — to raise money for the Kids & Art Foundation. Now, Tyler Bourbon is bringing his “Tattoo Tour for Charity” to Orange Park this weekend to tattoo locals and raise money for the foundation that uses the power of art to help mitigate the pain and anxiety in pediatric cancer patients.
fscj.edu
FSCJ to Collect Donations and Hold Community Food Giveaway on #GivingTuesday
WHAT: : In partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) students, faculty and staff will celebrate #GivingTuesday on November 29, 2022. The College invites the community to join the FSCJ H.O.P.E. Food Pantry to support students, employees and neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity on this global day of giving.
News4Jax.com
Jim Piggott walks you through the new JEA headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is changing the look of downtown Jacksonville, as the utility is getting ready to move into its new headquarters. The new JEA building is getting ready to open near the Duval County Courthouse. In fact, JEA moving in technical people next month. But you are going to be able to conduct business there and go inside in February.
Damage left behind by Nicole leaves South Ponta Vedra Beach home sitting on a cliff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — One week later and St. Johns County residents are still cleaning up the damage left behind by Tropical Storm Nicole. Some of the homes on the coastline between Vilano and Ponte Vedra Beach are hanging on by a thread after storm surge from Nicole eroded the land holding them up above the beach.
News4Jax.com
Remembering Sharon Siegel-Cohen, the fabric of The Morning Show at News4JAX
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As News4JAX celebrates 10 years of The Morning Show being the top-rated news program in the market, we want to honor one of the pioneers behind the scenes who not only helped design the program, but mentored and supported the team for decades. Executive Producer Sharon...
In Need of Homes: Become a puppy raiser with K9s for Warriors
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Before these dogs graduate to become service dogs and before they can save a veterans life, they are raised by volunteers. K9s for Warriors needs more volunteers right now. No experience is needed and families with kids are welcome to apply! Your puppy comes...
New foundation & event honors fallen Jacksonville firefighter Michael Freeland
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of fallen Jacksonville firefighter Michael Freeland has launched a nonprofit to honor his life and support young people in the community. Freeland, 36, died in the line of duty last November while working to save a woman at the scene of a crash. Freeland...
Expected temperature dip in Jacksonville prompts cold night shelter to open to area homeless
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville and the surrounding area are expected to be at or below 40 degrees on Wednesday night. In preparation for the cold, Sulzbacher is preparing to provide cold night shelters for the area’s homeless. In addition to housing 400-plus people at both the Downtown Campus...
Take out vs grocery store: What's the cheaper Thanksgiving meal?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The price of groceries have increased about 12 percent due to inflation while restaurant prices have increased about 8 percent, according to the USDA. It’s making people reconsider Thanksgiving plans. We asked you on Facebook "Have you bought Thanksgiving groceries yet? Sticker shock? What are...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
AKAs Do Their Part to Save the Environment
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Alpha Beta Eta Omega Chapter partnered with Keep Jacksonville Beautiful and Greenscape at the annual Community Tree Giveaway and Paper Collection Event in honor of America Recycles Day and Arbor Day. More than 20 Chapter members participated in the distribution of 2,000 trees and collected bags and boxes of paper waste from hundreds of participants. “Protecting the environment is one of our main focus areas in the community,” said Chapter President Vernice Whitfield.
