Playoff predictions: Breaking down Arizona high school football 5A first round

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Arizona high school 5A football playoffs begin Friday night. Let's break down the first round with predictions. All games are 7 p.m.

5A Conference

No. 16 Paradise Valley (9-1) at No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame (9-1)

Identical records but the disparity comes from Notre Dame playing a much more difficutl schedule with its only loss coming against Open-bound Chandler, 35-0. Paradise Valley is a great comeback story after going 2-8 but the Saints offense will be tough to stop, especially with the dynamic duo of QB Noah Trigueros and WR Cooper Perry dialing it up.

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Paradise Valley 7

No. 8 Phoenix Sunnyslope (6-4) at No. 8 Marana (9-1)

Sunnyslope might have pulled off the biggest upset of the year late in the season with 23-20 victory over Desert Mountain. QB Luke Moga is a big-game player and Marana's schedule has been suspect, even though QB Elijah Joplin has been spectacular.

Prediction: Sunnyslope 26, Marana 21

No. 12 Gilbert (6-4) at No. 5 Phoenix Horizon (6-4)

Horizon was playing really well before running into American Leadership Queen Creek  last week. That loss moved ALA Queen Creek out of 5A and into the Open playoffs. Gilbert has had a turnaround season and has a punishing running back in Cooper Zellner.

Prediction: Horizon 28, Gilbert 21

No. 13 Surprise Willow Canyon (7-2) at No. 4 Glendale Cactus (7-3)

Cactus lost its three games in September when new head coach Brian Belles was rebuilding the offensive line. The Cobras' last loss came against 6A Open-bound Basha, so they've been toughened up for a good playoff run. The 20-14 win last week over Desert Edge is a huge confidence boost. They'll have to be careful of senior running back Brady Ferris, who has rushed for nearly 800 yards in his last three games.

Prediction: Cactus 22, Willow Canyon 1 4

No. 14 Waddell Canyon View (6-4) at No. 3 Gilbert Higley (8-2)

Canyon View won its last three games but it hasn't seen an offense this explosive. Expect Higley to put up a lot of points, behing sophomore QB Jamar Malone II and his two 1,000-yard receivers, Carter Hancock and Dom Esposito.

Prediction: Higley 48, Canyon View 14

No. 11 Phoenix Central (9-1) at No. 6 Goodyear Desert Edge (7-3)

Desert Edge now knows what it takes to turn it on after losing to Cactus last week. But this won't be as easy as it might look. Central is playing with house money and QB Dominik Bagchi is at his best when his back is up against the wall. This, no doubt, will be the toughest, fastest defense he has faced in his career.

Prediction: Desert Edge 35, Central 20

No. 10 Goodyear Millennium (5-5) at No. 7 Gilbert Campo Verde (5-4)

Millennium is in the playoffs based on strength of schedule with two of its losses  coming against Open teams, Centennial and Sandra Day O'Connor. The Millennium Tigers have lost four of their last six games but Zues Pindernation was back in form with 131 yards rushing in a rout of Sunrise Mountain.

Prediction: Millennium 27, Campo Verde 24

No. 15 Buckeye Verrado (5-5) at No. 2 Scottsdale Desert Mountain (8-2)

Two very good defenses go against each other. Desert Mountain has more firepower on offense with two quality quarterbacks in Drew Tapley and Brady McDonough. Coach Conrad Hamilton will use both during the game. Jack Freeburg and Dylan Tapley are talented receivers who are tough to defend one-on-one.

Prediction: Desert Mountain 31, Verrado 14

