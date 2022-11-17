Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Dunked On Going Viral

Evan Mobley had a massive dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo in Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and during the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got dunked on by Evan Mobley.

Early in the first quarter, Mobley set a high screen for Donovan Mitchell, then rolled to the basket.

Mitchell then hit him with a perfect bounce pass, which Mobley then dunked right before Antetokounmpo could get there to defend the rim.

The NBA on ESPN shared a miraculous photo of the dunk (taken by Morry Gash of the Associated Press), and the post is going viral on Twitter.

Mobley can be seen slamming the ball through the basket while Antetokounmpo gets out of the way.

Antetokounmpo is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA and won the Defensive Player of The Year Award in 2020.

On the season, he is averaging 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest and is still one of the best defenders in the league.

As for Mobley, this is an excellent highlight to add to his resume (he's only in his second season in the NBA).

The former USC star was the third-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has gotten off to a solid start to his career.

During his rookie season, he averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest.

So far this season, he is averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.

The Cavs came into the game with an 8-5 record, while the Bucks are 10-3.