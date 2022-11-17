ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Brighton's Holiday Glow & Christmas Market returns Saturday

By Patricia Alvord, Livingston Daily
 3 days ago
BRIGHTON − The Brighton Holiday Glow & Christmas Market is set to return from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday along Main Street.

Grand River Avenue to First Street will be closed Saturday morning.

This is the second year of the Christmas Market, according to the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Signature Events Linda Carey. The idea to bring it to Brighton came from Brighton chamber President and CEO Pam McConeghy, who saw a Christmas market in Europe.

There will be more than 30 vendors at Brighton's holiday market and they have plenty of potential gifts. Vendors include Bath Planet, Buczek Pierogi, Canvas The Art, Carved Lake Art, CSG Designs, Elevated Caps, among others.

Others include, Kat McButterfly Art, M Street Baking Co, OMG Fudge, Wallflower Mercantile, White's Honey and Crafts and Wing and A Prayer, among others.

Unlike last year, all events will happen at the same time. Festivities include food trucks, strolling singers, local performers, including MaskEra Acapella and Cornerstone Choir, kids activities, including tree decorating, tree bowling, snowball toss and race, jingle bell toss and reindeer antler toss.

Other festivities include a petting farm, reindeer games, miniature train rides, pictures with reindeer and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, at 5:50 p.m. There is no cost to attend. The train will be located by First Street and it will run from First Street to Hyne Street and circle back.

Prior to their arrival, authors Amy Murphy and Rob Otto of 'The Puppy in the Red-Checkered Coat: Meets Santa' will read their book to kids.

"It was a dog of his years ago and in the book, it says the dog went to the Holiday Glow in Brighton, Michigan, and got to meet Santa," Carey said.

Once Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive, Mayor Kristoffer Tobbe will make a special appearance and give him a key to the city and Santa will light up the Christmas Tree at the Mill Pond.

Families will have plenty to treat themselves to if the lines for Santa are long. Food trucks include Cousins Main Lobster, Cuernos Chuecos - El Toro, D&W's Street Eatery, Good Sense Coffee, Hallboy Barbeque, Royal Treats and Eats and Tony's Dogs.

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Patricia Alvord at palvord@livingstondaily.com about news coverage.

