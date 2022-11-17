ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Clayton Dykhouse seals Hope College road win with late free throws

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Clinging to a two-point lead with 13 seconds remaining, Clayton Dykhouse stepped to the free-throw line for the Hope College men’s basketball team.

The senior guard calmly made both to push the lead to four and seal a 72-68 comeback victory on Wednesday over Wisconsin-Whitewater on the road.

It capped an incredible comeback that saw Hope trail by 11 at halftime and early in the second half.

“Those were money. There is nobody we would rather have in that situation than Clayton. Free throws were big. It is so hard to win on the road. It wasn’t pretty at all, but we made the plays we needed to make,” Hope coach Greg Mitchell said. “Hitting 24-of-29 from the line gives you a chance to steal a win on the road.”

Whitewater clung to a lead all the way until 9:13 to go in the second half when Hope took over for good.

“In the first half, we didn’t spread them out enough. Our big halftime adjustment was move the ball more and try to open up the floor, then attack the rim. It is still a work-in-progress,” Mitchell said. “Credit to the guys for understanding that then putting the plan into action.”

Hope improved to 2-1 on the season after handing Whitewater (3-1) its first loss.

The Flying Dutchmen got to the basket a lot on Wednesday and in turn, got to the free-throw line, which was a big weapon for them. Hope went 24-for-29 from the line (83%).

Dykhouse was 8-for-9 from the line. The Zeeland East graduate finished with 10 points.

Gabe Quillan was 7-for-10 from the line and finished with a team-high 18 points.

Evan Thomas had 14 points and was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. He had eight rebounds. Tanner Wiegerink (West Ottawa) also had 14 points, including going 3-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Marcus Wourman was 2-for-2 from the line to complete the Dutchmen performance. The freshman had seven points.

Hope shot 40.7% from the field, though just 4-for-17 from 3-point range (23.5%) and out-rebounded Whitewater 39-34. The Flying Dutchmen also had 10 steals, led by Eli Schoonveld (Holland Christian) with five.Whitewater’s Carter Capstran finished with 22 points.

“This was big for us. You try to tell them how good the WIAC is, and we have seen three of them now,” Mitchell said. “If we want to reach our potential, we have to have good teams push us, which is what happened tonight.”

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

