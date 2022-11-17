ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EUR/CHF Up Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.709% up from its 52-week low and 6.955% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
AUD/USD Up By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 3.54% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:07 EST on Friday, 18 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. AUD/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.468% up from its 52-week low and 12.557% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. AUD/USD’s last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,583.56. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50033857, 86.75% below its average volume of...
NYSE Composite Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 10.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 18 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,277.01. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.13% up from its 52-week low and 8.67% down from its 52-week high.
Silver Futures Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Silver (SI) is $21.02. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 683, 99.99% below its average volume of 15914245780.79. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,355.91. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.02% up from its 52-week low and 11.85% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Down By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.16% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Platinum (PL) is $989.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18892, 99.99% below its average volume of 12615285018.87. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Facebook Stock Went Up By Over 23% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: META) rose by a staggering 23.43% in 10 sessions from $90.79 at 2022-11-04, to $112.06 at 16:11 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.16% to $11,127.14, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
Lumber Futures Drops By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 13.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:55 EST on Friday, 18 November, Lumber (LBS) is $431.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 86, 99.99% below its average volume of 22332875.13. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
BioNTech SE Stock Up Momentum With A 33% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $122.66 to $163.82 at 15:06 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. BioNTech SE’s...
IBOVESPA Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 18 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,940.95. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.4% up from its 52-week low and 9.61% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
PetroChina Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. PetroChina’s...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 21.86% in 5 sessions from $1.83 at -21.86, to $1.43 at 19:25 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,121.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 6.3%...
StoneCo Stock Was 16.26% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with StoneCo (STNE) rising 16.26% to $11.48 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $11,146.06. StoneCo’s last close was $9.87, 69.15% below its 52-week high of $31.99. About StoneCo. StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to...
SmileDirectClub Already 4% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.65, 84.85% under its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 5.84% to $0.65. NASDAQ dropped 0.35% to $11,144.96,...
TENNESSEE STATE

