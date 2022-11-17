Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 pm. -- that's when you can hear some great music for a great cause. The Half-Moon Orchestra will be performing "A Christmas Carol Concert" at the James A. Meyer Performing Arts Center in the New Hartford High School. The family friendly concert will feature a number of memorable Christmas classics, and rumor has it, there will even be special appearances by Old Saint Nick himself, and Mr. Humbug, Ebenezer Scrooge.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO