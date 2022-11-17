Read full article on original website
Just in time for Thanksgiving, multiple food drives held in Utica Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching some local businesses and organizations took action Tuesday, holding food drives for those in need. The Utica Comets joined the Utica Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon to hand out turkeys. More than 250 were passed out along with Thanksgiving sides and even a baking pan. The team, together with staff, has been hosting the food drive since 2013.
Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicks off Friday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Events and activities are planned throughout Friday and Saturday as part of the annual Shoppers' Stroll and Holiday Parade in Clinton. Complete with Santa, a parade and the annual 5K Jingle Jog, there are events for the whole family. Here's the schedule:. Friday, Nov. 25. 9 am...
'Bright Nights' at Utica Zoo kick off Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be hosting its 'Bright Nights' starting this Friday night. The event will have many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, including holiday music, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Santa Claus will also make an appearance and a reading of a classic Christmas book will begin at 6 p.m. every night. There will also be food trucks complete with hot drinks, & lots of holiday lighting.
Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday. Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days...
Rome brings more holiday cheer to the area with second decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome will begin on Dec. 1 to spread the holiday spirit this season. The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
More than 300 gifts will be given to children in Utica through Oneida Square Project
UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 300 gifts will be given to children on Friday by The Oneida Square Project in partnership with Cornerstone Community and Plymouth Bethesda Church. For 10 years, they have worked with numerous social agencies to pre-select families in the area to come and shop on Black Friday, at the Plant Street Church.
Families survey Ilion fire damage in light of day
ILION, N.Y. -- Fire on East Clark Street severely damaged and possibly destroyed one home and one homestead in Ilion Monday evening, and the affected families were able to see the damage in the daylight on Tuesday morning. "I grew up there and the brick house next door, which are...
Food pantry able to host multiple turkey giveaways thanks to generous donations
UTICA, N.Y. -- Thanks to generous donations this year, the Utica Food Pantry was able to hold a second turkey giveaway on Monday and will hold a third on Wednesday. The pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out more than 600 turkeys and all the fixings during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Nov. 18 and still had some leftover.
Half-Moon Orchestra prepares for Christmas concert
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 pm. -- that's when you can hear some great music for a great cause. The Half-Moon Orchestra will be performing "A Christmas Carol Concert" at the James A. Meyer Performing Arts Center in the New Hartford High School. The family friendly concert will feature a number of memorable Christmas classics, and rumor has it, there will even be special appearances by Old Saint Nick himself, and Mr. Humbug, Ebenezer Scrooge.
South Utica's Uptown Theatre awarded two grants to support renovations
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts announced Tuesday it has recently been awarded two grants to support renovations at their South Utica location. The first is National Grid's Neighborhood Investment Grant, totaling $25,000. The second is a $43,000 grant funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Both grants will help with renovations which will allow the auditorium to re-open.
Run, run Rudolph to the Clinton Jingle Jog Saturday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Get in the holiday spirit with the Annual Clinton 5K Jingle Jog, Saturday, Nov. 26. A T-shirt and goodie bag will be given to the first 200 people who register for the event as well as jingle bells to pin on their bibs. You can pick up...
Boonville hit with 16 inches of snow
BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- During the latest lake effect snow dump, Boonville has seen almost 16 inches of snow. Residents in the area say they aren't surprised at the amount of snow but rather by the timing. They say they usually see it much sooner, even by Halloween at times. People...
Clear your mind and learn to meditate at the Oneida YMCA on Dec. 7
Oneida, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA will be offering an introduction to meditation and reiki class on Dec. 7. Reiki practitioners, Lisa Godfrey and Kristen Sullivan will teach breathing techniques to help calm your mind and brain. Godfrey is also an energy healer at Double Lotus Reiki and practices Usui...
Leon Etienne bringing magic show to Old Forge during Christmas on Main Street celebration
OLD FORGE, N.Y. – Illusionist Leon Etienne will be in the Mohawk Valley this holiday season bring his “Magic Rocks!” show to The Strand in Old Forge. Etienne, who was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” is originally from Utica. He will perform during...
Help Office for the Aging give gifts to older adults this holiday season
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Office for the Aging will be placing gift tags on a Holiday Tree in their Office, representing older adults who may not receive any gifts for the holidays this year. Each tag represents one individual and will give details about them including some gift ideas. Anyone...
Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
Two new restaurants now open in eastern Onondaga County shopping center
Town of Manlius, N.Y. – Two new restaurants have opened their doors to the public in Towne Center at Fayetteville. Chipotle is opening Tuesday and is located in the area between the existing McDonald’s and the new Key Bank. The new Chipotle was first proposed for Towne Center in April 2021.
High school seniors in Herkimer get creative with Thanksgiving activities
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Seniors at the Herkimer Central School District got creative in English class this year, participating in Thanksgiving activities with a theme of "being thankful." Students participated in multiple activities including one where they practiced sending a professional email. Students picked a current school staff member that they...
UPD donates more than 800 pounds of food to Feed Our Vets
UTICA, N.Y. -- More than 800 pounds of food was donated to Feed Our Vets this year, thanks to Utica Police Investigator Shannon Acquaviva. Every year before the Thanksgiving holiday, Acquaviva, of the Criminal Investigations Division helps the Feed Our Vets organization by putting together a food drive. This year...
