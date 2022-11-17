Read full article on original website
newcanaanite.com
‘I’d Be Willing To Compromise and Pay Half’: Parking Ticket Appeals
The New Canaan Parking Commission recently received the following appeals letters from ticketed motorists. “Put a loading zone in front of our store. I have pictures sent you pictures. My mom was parked where we were told to park yesterday . I had stuff in her car and did not want to leave open. I had 14 pairs of skis and boot. I put in her car she arrived @ 10:55 ticket at 10:58 in 15 min zone and I took pictures @ 11:13 (not 15 min). We got a ticket. I am not paying it!!”
newcanaanite.com
Town Approves Installation of Light Posts with Security Cameras in Irwin Park
The town last week approved contracts to install two light posts with security cameras in the front parking lot at Irwin Park. New Canaan has “had some criminal incidents there, one recently about a month ago and some residents had expressed concern,” according to Police Chief Leon Krolikowski.
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police are investigating the theft of a laptop, jacket, sneakers and air pods from an unlocked vehicle on Birchwood Avenue, reported at 5:54 p.m. Sunday. Gunnar Esiason has purchased a home in New Canaan, according to a property transfer recorded Nov. 18 in the Town Clerk’s office. A cystic fibrosis and rare disease patient leader, Gunnar is the son of former NFL star and current “The NFL Today” analyst Boomer Esiason, who was named to four Pro-Bowls during his career and won the 1988 MVP Award with the Cincinnati Bengals.
newcanaanite.com
Moynihan Pushes Back on the Board of Selectmen Approving Permanent Part-Time Hires for the Town
New Canaan’s highest-elected official is pushing back on an effort from fellow Board of Selectmen members to have the three-person body approve permanent part-time hires with the town. According to First Selectman Kevin Moynihan, “there really is no provision for [the Board] approving part-time employees” in the Town Charter....
newcanaanite.com
Local Woman Ticketed (Again) for Off-Leash Dogs
Police this month issued a $136 ticket to a local woman for violating a town ordinance regarding off-leash dogs in public places. New Canaan resident Amanda Coulon has incurred hundreds of dollars in fines for allowing her dogs off-leash in areas that include the high school and Waveny. She has said in the past that she doesn’t believe in the town’s dog leash ordinance.
newcanaanite.com
Police: Reports of School Bus Violations Up Steeply in 2022
New Canaan Police are seeing a steep rise this year in the number of reported violations of motorists passing stopped school buses. Police received 31 reports of school bus violations in October, compared to just four in the year-ago month, Chief Leon Krolikowski reported at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Police Commission.
newcanaanite.com
‘They Never Forget Who Won the Turkey Bowl’: New Canaan-Darien Rival Football Game Set for Thursday
Legacy. Tradition. Community. A battle between two rivals, putting everything on the line. The Turkey Bowl is more than just a game—it’s a clash of two giants giving their blood, sweat, and tears. As residents of New Canaan and Darien put their turkeys in the ovens, the high...
