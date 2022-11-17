The New Canaan Parking Commission recently received the following appeals letters from ticketed motorists. “Put a loading zone in front of our store. I have pictures sent you pictures. My mom was parked where we were told to park yesterday . I had stuff in her car and did not want to leave open. I had 14 pairs of skis and boot. I put in her car she arrived @ 10:55 ticket at 10:58 in 15 min zone and I took pictures @ 11:13 (not 15 min). We got a ticket. I am not paying it!!”

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO