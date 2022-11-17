Read full article on original website
via.news
EUR/CHF Up Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.709% up from its 52-week low and 6.955% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
Silver Futures Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Silver (SI) is $21.02. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 683, 99.99% below its average volume of 15914245780.79. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
IBOVESPA Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 18 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,940.95. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.4% up from its 52-week low and 9.61% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
Copper Futures Is 5% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Saturday, 19 November, Copper (HG) is $3.64. Traditionally, copper prices are seen as a leading indicator for global economic health. This is because copper is used in everything from wires in cars to electronics. In recent years, copper prices have reached all-time highs, but are now falling.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,355.91. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.02% up from its 52-week low and 11.85% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/CHF Over 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 5.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 08:06 EST on Friday, 18 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.95. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.85% up from its 52-week low and 6.051% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
NYSE Composite Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 10.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 18 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,277.01. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.13% up from its 52-week low and 8.67% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,583.56. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50033857, 86.75% below its average volume of...
via.news
Platinum Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.94% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Friday, 18 November, Platinum (PL) is $991.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 4412, 99.99% below its average volume of 12513219647.57. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news
ASML Holding Stock Went Up By Over 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) rose by a staggering 34.43% in 21 sessions from $437.27 at 2022-10-20, to $587.82 at 14:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.49% to $11,090.82, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
PetroChina Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.56% to $15,309.77, following the last session’s upward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
via.news
BioNTech SE Stock Up Momentum With A 33% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $122.66 to $163.82 at 15:06 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. BioNTech SE’s...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,121.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 6.3%...
via.news
SVB Financial Group Stock Down Momentum With A 29% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) fell by a staggering 29.91% in 21 sessions from $315.37 at 2022-10-19, to $221.04 at 15:31 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. SVB...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 21.86% in 5 sessions from $1.83 at -21.86, to $1.43 at 19:25 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Groupon Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Groupon‘s pre-market value is already 4.54% up. Groupon’s last close was $8.59, 72.42% under its 52-week high of $31.15. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Groupon (GRPN) rising 0.47% to $8.59. NASDAQ slid 0.35% to $11,144.96,...
via.news
Less Than Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Xenetic Biosciences Is Down By 15%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 15.05% down. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.44, 75.56% under its 52-week high of $1.80. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) dropping 0% to $0.44. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust, Ladder Capital Corp, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ), Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) 15.52 -0.96%...
