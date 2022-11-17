Read full article on original website
MSHP, MoDOT to Continue ‘Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort’
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation continue a special education and enforcement campaign titled, “Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort,” aimed at reducing fatalities on Missouri’s highway. This campaign which began in April 2022, shines a light on drivers who are impaired, distracted,...
Pothole Payback: How to file a claim with MoDOT’s reimbursement program
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are a daily driver, you know not all roads are smooth. When it gets to that time of the year when potholes are more prevalent, if you’re not careful, hitting a pothole can cost you a lot of money. Did you know...
MoDOT director cites pay as reason for high turnover in department
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is losing roughly 60 employees a month, and most of them who leave say it’s because of pay. Missouri has some of the lowest paid state workers in the country. Back in January, employees received a 2% raise, then a few months later, the General Assembly approved a 5.5% cost of living adjustment. The head of the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said it’s still not enough.
Missouri researchers test wastewater for the flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Researchers in Missouri have been testing wastewater for spikes of COVID-19 for nearly three years, but could the samples also be tested for the flu?. Missouri is reporting more than 4,000 flu cases. Normally, the state doesn’t see those numbers until late December. With the current “tripledemic,” RSV [respiratory syncytial virus], influenza and COVID-19, are there any detectors in your wastewater that could warn the state of possible spikes?
REPORT: A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri RoadSnacks (a website that helps people understand what it’s like to live in different parts of […]
Lawmaker hopes to change loophole in MO law on workplace deaths
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A loophole in Missouri law could mean an employer gets off the hook after an employee dies on the job. A St. Louis lawmaker wants to change that. This is coming to light in the year after a deadly work zone crash in St. Louis County, where the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is being sued for the wrongful death of an unborn baby. The case for the mom, who was pregnant when she died on the job, was dropped.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Missouri
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Missouri using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What Missourians need to know if they plan on growing their own recreational marijuana
Amendment 3's passing means Missourians can start growing recreational marijuana in their homes next year, but certain rules need to be followed before you start your own grow operation.
Fired while out on disability, workers have little recourse under Missouri law
After recent FOX Files investigations, many viewers have been asking about state employees fired while out on disability.
New Law Causes 300 Books To Be Banned So Far At Missouri Schools
(Jefferson City) Since a new law took effect in Missouri, nearly 300 books have been banned in Missouri schools. Anthony Morabith has the story.
St. Charles County PD aims to alert residents who are easy targets for criminals
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Charles County Police Department has started a crime deterrence initiative to help county residents help themselves reduce the risk of being a victim of a crime. Police are leaving behind yellow cards on the front doors of homes where they spot opportunities that criminals might take advantage of.
EPA fines Kansas and Missouri home renovators for lead-based paint violations
Five home renovation companies in Kansas and Missouri have agreed to pay nearly $132,000 collectively in penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve alleged violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, the following companies failed to comply with regulations intended to reduce the...
Missouri Governor Parson announces $410 million in water infrastructure grants
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help Missouri communities improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure as well as lead service line inventories. Several Ozarks communities will receive money from the grants. CLICK HERE for...
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
Audio: Settlement checks begin to hit mailboxes this week for 22,000 Missouri correctional officers
(Missourinet) – Settlements checks are hitting mailboxes beginning this week for about 22,000 current and former Missouri correctional officers. The move marks the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre and post-shift security clearance work. The checks range from $900 to nearly $5,000.
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.
MDC Reports Missouri Hunters Took Eight Black Bears This Season
Missouri’s second black-bear hunting season ran Oct. 17–26 with eight bears taken out of a maximum harvest of 40. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May...
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?
I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
