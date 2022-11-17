Read full article on original website
Police: possible person of interest in Pittsburg shooting, victim wasn’t cooperating
Officers find a "possible person of interest" after a shooting in Pittsburg, but authorities say the victim remained uncooperative with the investigation.
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
Balcony fire at northeast Wichita apartment complex
The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m., in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn, at the Brickstone at Woodlawn apartments. Fire crews reported the fire was confined to an exterior third-floor balcony.
Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
KAKE TV
Teen sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation for hit-and-run death of Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 60 days in jail followed by two years' probation for the hit-and-run death of a Wichita woman last year. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Bricetin Wedel will be subject to 58 months in prison if he violates probation. He pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor vehicular homicide as well as felony and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident. His 60-day jail sanction started last Thursday, jail records show.
Police look for shooting suspect in Pittsburg, happened near Sonic
Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect this evening.
Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years for murder of two teens
A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to murdering two teenagers in 2021 was sentenced by a judge on Friday.
Police seek missing man with dementia
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 76-year-old Loti Ekofo hasn’t been in contact with his family for several months. He has a history of strokes and dementia. His native language is French. Mr. Ekofo was last known to be homeless. Anyone who may have seen […]
kfdi.com
Suspect arrested in porch thefts in Maize, Derby
Police have arrested a 30-year-old Wichita man in connection with porch thefts that were reported in Maize and in Derby. Maize police arrested a photo that was from the Watercress neighborhood and it showed a man getting away with a package that had been delivered Tuesday. A red and gold van was seen in the photo. A Facebook group from Derby posted a photo with a similar van from porch thefts that were reported earlier, and a resident of the Tallgrass East neighborhood in Wichita also posted a photo that appeared to be of the same van.
KWCH.com
Suspected DUI driver charged in couple’s death on N. Wichita interchange
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of driving under the influence when his truck hit two people working to change a tire on the side of a highway, faced his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court where he heard charges against him in connection with the couple’s deaths.
Wichita teen gets probation, jail sanction in preschool teacher’s hit-and-run crash death
Lynny Marie Poell, 26, was hit at Douglas and Greenwood in Wichita during a night out with friends last summer. She died on June 11, 2021.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shots fired at Wichita home caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are hoping someone will recognize suspects in a south side shooting. Police say it happened just after midnight on October 22 in the 500 block of east Boston, which is near Harry and Broadway. Security video shows three people walking by, then you can...
KAKE TV
Man charged in deaths of 2 people changing flat tire in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 26-year-old man has been charged after police say he struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. Travis Mock appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
kfdi.com
Chase ends with crash on I-135 in Harvey County
A high speed chase ended with a crash on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County. The crash was reported Thursday afternoon between Newton and K-196. Harvey County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene. Saline County deputies were chasing a car east on Interstate 70, then the...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Zoewy Kesterson
A teenager was reported missing weeks ago in northeast Kansas. Zoewy Kesterson, 16, was last seen on Nov. 7, 2022, in Gardner – a town in the Kansas City-area. She has family in St. Louis and has ties to Kansas City, Mo. ZOEWY KESTERSON. Missing from: Gardner, Kan. Missing...
Two people shot and killed inside Lawrence cemetery
Lawrence police investigate after two people were shot and killed inside Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning.
You may see more WPD officers at these intersections
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is putting an emphasis on some high-accident intersections across the city.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
Update: Police identify man hit, killed in south Wichita on Tuesday night
The Wichita Police Department said a 45-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in south Wichita on Tuesday night.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of aggravated battery with a firearm
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is suspected of aggravated battery with a firearm.
