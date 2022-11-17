Police have arrested a 30-year-old Wichita man in connection with porch thefts that were reported in Maize and in Derby. Maize police arrested a photo that was from the Watercress neighborhood and it showed a man getting away with a package that had been delivered Tuesday. A red and gold van was seen in the photo. A Facebook group from Derby posted a photo with a similar van from porch thefts that were reported earlier, and a resident of the Tallgrass East neighborhood in Wichita also posted a photo that appeared to be of the same van.

DERBY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO