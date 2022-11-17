ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols bounce back in big way with victory over Florida Gulf Coast

By Tim Owens
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a disappointing loss to Colorado on Sunday, Rick Barnes and the Tennessee basketball team took care of Florida Gulf Coast 81-50 at Thompson Boling Arena Wednesday night.

Josiah-Jordan James made his first start of the season and shined in the victory, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Olivier Nkamhjoua also pitched in 18 points as the Vols improved to 2-1 on the season.

Vols to debut orange helmets for South Carolina game

Tennessee came out fast, shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc in the first half and led for all but :46 seconds in the game.

Freshman Julian Phillips finished in double digits going 9-12 from the free-throw line. Jahmai Mashack eclipsed the 10-point mark on 4-7 shooting from the field including a monstrous dunk that brought the Vols bench to its feet, putting the Vols up 20 with 16:03 to play in the game.

Tennessee is back in action Wednesday, Nov. 23 when they take on Butler in Paradise Island, Bahamas in the Battle for Atlantis.

