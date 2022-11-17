ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock high school student gets perfect score on the ACT

By Tylisa Hampton
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is rare to get the highest score on the ACT, however, a Little Rock student set out to accomplish the task and her hard work paid off.

eStem Charter High School senior Sydney Massey says making a 36 on the ACT was a dream come true.

“I’m trying to reach for the stars,” Massey said.

Massey says that since 7th grade, she has taken the ACT five times.

“I got every practice test I could get and then I would take that exam and review my answers to see what I missed and why I missed it,” Massey said.

Massey says she has always been future driven, which is why when the pandemic started, and remote learning affected her school environment, she refused to waste the opportunity.

“I knew I had extra free time because I couldn’t go out and do anything like I normally do so I just used that extra time to study more,” Massey said.

Massey says all her hard work meant something when she took her last ACT test in September and later received a perfect score.

“I got that email from ACT that my scores were out and I was so nervous. I opened the email and it just said 36 and it was a relief,” Massey said.

Victor White, Massey’s piano teacher, says he never doubted her abilities to make the highest score.

“She is the perfect student, honestly if you just want to make a mole of a student it’s Sydney Massey,” White said.

Massey says she was motivated to make the score thanks to her parents supporting her.

“They always used to tell me just do your best and make sure you can do your best, better,” Massey said.

Massey also had some advice for her peers.

“Keep looking on to your dreams like if you know you have a goal in mind,” Massey said.

Massey is the current student body president for her school and on her way to becoming the class valedictorian.

As far as clubs at school, she is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Ladies Who Lead, Youth Indivisible and the President of the Quiz Bowl team.

She has been awarded the AP Scholar with Distinction, Sophomore and Junior Standard of Excellence Award, and All-Star State Quiz Bowl Award.

Massey says her next goal is to get accepted into her dream college, Harvard.

