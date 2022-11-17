Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving
The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Oregon cities sue over housing, road and parking space requirements in new state environmental rules
SALEM, Ore. — A group of thirteen Oregon cities and one county have sued Oregon's Department of Land Conservation and Development, challenging a new set of environmental regulations that the group argues would force them to change their land use rules in damaging ways and on an impractically fast timeline.
Gun Retailers Anticipate Sales Crash, Despite Record Gains
Without permit protocols in place, gun retailers could be unable to sell product after December 8. For a business owner whose sales has quadrupled in the last month, Karl Durkheimer, doesn’t sound excited. “Forty to 50 percent of our sales come from Oregonians buying firearms, and on Dec. 8...
▶️ ‘Best food in town’: Prineville saying goodbye to beloved restaurant
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
King Tides are ready to roll onto the Oregon Coast
The Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides this week. That’s a non-scientific term for the highest high tides of the year, when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed is with...
Dry in Oregon Monday, high pressure for Thanksgiving
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –After a cool, dry and windy weekend, we are expecting this coming week to feature a little bit of everything from sunshine to rain and wind. It was another cool night Sunday as temperatures fell into the 20s and 30s in the valley and 30s along the coast.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
World’s most expensive spice saffron can be found in Oregon
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) – Saffron is regarded as one of the most expensive spices in the world! Typically grown in the Middle East, it can now be found right here in Oregon. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Golden Tradition Saffron Company to learn more about the spice...
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
▶️ Holiday events take over Central Oregon for Thanksgiving weekend
With Thanksgiving this week, parades will soon travel the streets and Santa will touch down once again in the High Desert. Everyone is welcome to the number of events taking place this weekend to mark the start of the holiday season. Old Mill District. The annual Thanksgiving morning “I Like...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022
Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
Oregon Food Bank gets help from Google to feed hungry Oregonians
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)—Days before Thanksgiving, the Oregon Food Bank is busy getting ready to feed thousands of food-insecure Oregonians and tech-giant Google is lending a helping hand. Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, announced they’re donating $10 million to Feeding America, an organization the Oregon Food Bank is part of. The...
Hillsboro, other cities file lawsuit against state
The city has been threatening legal action for months over climate rules it says are too sweeping and impractical. The coalition of cities that have banded together to sue the state of Oregon have officially filed legal action against the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD), new court filings show. The legal action comes after multiple jurisdictions throughout Oregon, including the city of Hillsboro, complained about the state's new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rules, drafted by the DLCD and enacted earlier this year. They say the rules are too sweeping and impactful to...
