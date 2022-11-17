NJ Dad Charged In 4-Month-Old Baby Girl's Death: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old Middlesex County man has been charged in connection with the death of his infant daughter after it was found she died due to injuries caused in his care, authorities said.

Radamez Santana's 4-month-old daughter was found not breathing when someone placed a 911 call to police the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The baby was to Raritan Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased at 10:52 a.m., Ciccone said alongside Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano.

An investigation by Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department and Detective Walter Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that the child died due to injuries suffered while in her dad's care, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Santana was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of first-degree Murder. Santana is currently being housed at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at (732) 442- 4400, or Detective Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3330.