sentinelcolorado.com
Attorney for ex-Aurora chief says ‘many reasons’ to doubt city’s account of firing
AURORA | Amid the hiring of a new temporary police chief and an extended search for a permanent replacement, ex-Aurora Police Department chief Vanessa Wilson’s attorney says there are “many reasons” why the community should doubt Wilson’s firing earlier this year. Wilson and attorney Paula Greisen...
KKTV
Over 8,000 turkeys delivered to families in need for Thanksgiving
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The thousands of turkeys you donated at King Soopers stores will be given to families in need today. Take A Turkey to Work Day is an event hosted by Care and Share. Over 8,000 families across Southern Colorado will receive turkeys. 11 News partners with Care and Share Food Bank for the annual event where the turkeys are collected.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
KKTV
Take a Turkey to Work Day in Colorado Springs and Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Non-profit Care and Share of Southern Colorado needs help getting turkeys to families this Thanksgiving!. Those interested in donating money can click here. A donation of $25 will provide one Thanksgiving turkey for a family in need this holiday season. The public also has the option to donate a turkey in person on Friday Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Traffic crash in Pueblo becomes fatal
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man hit by a car while trying to get into a moving vehicle has died from his injuries. According to Pueblo Police Department, on Thursday, Nov. 10 at around 4 p.m. officers were on a proactive policing call in the area of East 4th Street and Glendale Avenue. Officers attempted to […]
Colorado Springs man with multiple warrants found stranded in a stolen car in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a request to help a stranded motorist, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office found a Colorado Springs man wanted on several warrants, including attempted homicide. Friday around 3 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Stem Beach along I-25 after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call from The post Colorado Springs man with multiple warrants found stranded in a stolen car in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday. The raids happened at a home near Palmer Park and in Security Widefield. Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet,...
KKTV
Colorado Springs fast-food employee robbed in drive-thru
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating two armed robberies that happened in quick succession Tuesday night. An employee at a fast-food restaurant in the 2700 block of South Academy was working the drive-thru at 8 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up with the driver holding a gun. The suspect aimed the weapon at the victim and demanded money.
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
KKTV
Officials warn about homeless warming fires, three in the last four days
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is telling people to be alert after three fires were started in the last four days. They say all coming from homeless warming or cooking fires. “The challenge is that when it’s not done safety or it’s done illegality that...
KKTV
Reported incident of bullying leads to ‘secured perimeter’ status for Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Reports of a “possible threat” were under investigation at a Colorado Springs school on Thursday. A letter from the interim principal at Vista Ridge High School states her school was placed on secured perimeter status at about 9:45 in the morning. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News there were reports a student was bullied by other students at the end of Wednesday.
KKTV
WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze near downtown Colorado Springs
KKTV
Man arrested in Colorado Springs for child exploitation over email
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse material over email. Matthew Sharb, 46, was charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child. Police made the arrest after receiving a “cybertip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in October.
Wildlife officers searching for buck with large fence pole wrapped on its antlers in Cololorado
Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are looking for a buck that was photographed walking around with a large fence pole attached to its antlers in Teller County. The large deer was spotted near Rampart Range Road on Friday afternoon. "For now its is highly mobile, running, jumping fences and making it impossible to catch. See it trapped? Please call CPW!" the department said in a tweet. ...
coloradosun.com
Price for San Luis Valley rail line doubles to $10.7M when billionaire steps up bid
An eastern Colorado billionaire farmer and railroad operator is the highest bidder in the recently relaunched bankruptcy auction for the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad. Stefan Soloviev’s Colorado Pacific Railroad, which serves many of his Crossroads Agriculture farms in southeastern Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico, bid $10.7 million Thursday for the historic railroad that connects the San Luis Valley with the national rail network in Huerfano County south of Pueblo.
KKTV
Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day
WATCH - Colorado Springs Deploys 20 Snow Plows. It is what they call a “partial call out” meaning just under half of the city’s fleet and drivers will be deployed. Vista Ridge HS was on secured perimeter status for a short period of time on Thursday.
KRDO
FBI activity at a second scene in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, reports of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at a second scene in the Colorado Springs area came in. Just after 1 p.m., the FBI confirmed with KRDO agents were conducting a court-authorized activity in support of an ongoing investigation in the Security-Widefield area.
Stranger gives Colorado woman unexpected gift
David Awamleh never quite unpacked from one of his numerous moves, but it's a good thing he finally did. He had moved out of a rental home in Bellingham, Washington in 2005, with movers packing up his belongings, which sat in storage for 17 years.He finally decided to unpack all those boxes, furniture and mementos this past September. And in the stockpile of belongings, he found an old suitcase that movers had packed and it felt oddly heavy."I never looked at it," said Awamleh, who now lives in central California. 'I thought it might have my old baseball cards in...
KKTV
Fundraiser started to help 3 kids who lost their parents in Teller County tragedy
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Colorado children lost both of their parents in one night to a tragedy that remains under investigation by law enforcement. The children, ages 7, 5 and an infant at just six weeks old, will now be in the care of their maternal grandparents. A GoFundMe started by Brittany Kible and Megan Osborn aims to support the grandparents as they also deal with the sudden loss of their daughter, Adrianna Mills. Click here to give.
KKTV
WATCH: Bear and cubs spotted at Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Colorado District 3 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch officially concedes to Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Apprentice grant applications open in Colorado. Updated: 7 hours ago.
