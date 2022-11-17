ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

KKTV

Over 8,000 turkeys delivered to families in need for Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The thousands of turkeys you donated at King Soopers stores will be given to families in need today. Take A Turkey to Work Day is an event hosted by Care and Share. Over 8,000 families across Southern Colorado will receive turkeys. 11 News partners with Care and Share Food Bank for the annual event where the turkeys are collected.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Take a Turkey to Work Day in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Non-profit Care and Share of Southern Colorado needs help getting turkeys to families this Thanksgiving!. Those interested in donating money can click here. A donation of $25 will provide one Thanksgiving turkey for a family in need this holiday season. The public also has the option to donate a turkey in person on Friday Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Traffic crash in Pueblo becomes fatal

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man hit by a car while trying to get into a moving vehicle has died from his injuries. According to Pueblo Police Department, on Thursday, Nov. 10 at around 4 p.m. officers were on a proactive policing call in the area of East 4th Street and Glendale Avenue. Officers attempted to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man with multiple warrants found stranded in a stolen car in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a request to help a stranded motorist, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office found a Colorado Springs man wanted on several warrants, including attempted homicide. Friday around 3 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Stem Beach along I-25 after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call from The post Colorado Springs man with multiple warrants found stranded in a stolen car in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday. The raids happened at a home near Palmer Park and in Security Widefield. Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs fast-food employee robbed in drive-thru

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating two armed robberies that happened in quick succession Tuesday night. An employee at a fast-food restaurant in the 2700 block of South Academy was working the drive-thru at 8 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up with the driver holding a gun. The suspect aimed the weapon at the victim and demanded money.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Reported incident of bullying leads to ‘secured perimeter’ status for Colorado Springs school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Reports of a “possible threat” were under investigation at a Colorado Springs school on Thursday. A letter from the interim principal at Vista Ridge High School states her school was placed on secured perimeter status at about 9:45 in the morning. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News there were reports a student was bullied by other students at the end of Wednesday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man arrested in Colorado Springs for child exploitation over email

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse material over email. Matthew Sharb, 46, was charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child. Police made the arrest after receiving a “cybertip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in October.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildlife officers searching for buck with large fence pole wrapped on its antlers in Cololorado

Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are looking for a buck that was photographed walking around with a large fence pole attached to its antlers in Teller County. The large deer was spotted near Rampart Range Road on Friday afternoon. "For now its is highly mobile, running, jumping fences and making it impossible to catch. See it trapped? Please call CPW!" the department said in a tweet. ...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

Price for San Luis Valley rail line doubles to $10.7M when billionaire steps up bid

An eastern Colorado billionaire farmer and railroad operator is the highest bidder in the recently relaunched bankruptcy auction for the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad. Stefan Soloviev’s Colorado Pacific Railroad, which serves many of his Crossroads Agriculture farms in southeastern Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico, bid $10.7 million Thursday for the historic railroad that connects the San Luis Valley with the national rail network in Huerfano County south of Pueblo.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

FBI activity at a second scene in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, reports of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at a second scene in the Colorado Springs area came in. Just after 1 p.m., the FBI confirmed with KRDO agents were conducting a court-authorized activity in support of an ongoing investigation in the Security-Widefield area.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Stranger gives Colorado woman unexpected gift

David Awamleh never quite unpacked from one of his numerous moves, but it's a good thing he finally did. He had moved out of a rental home in Bellingham, Washington in 2005, with movers packing up his belongings, which sat in storage for 17 years.He finally decided to unpack all those boxes, furniture and mementos this past September. And in the stockpile of belongings, he found an old suitcase that movers had packed and it felt oddly heavy."I never looked at it," said Awamleh, who now lives in central California. 'I thought it might have my old baseball cards in...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Fundraiser started to help 3 kids who lost their parents in Teller County tragedy

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Colorado children lost both of their parents in one night to a tragedy that remains under investigation by law enforcement. The children, ages 7, 5 and an infant at just six weeks old, will now be in the care of their maternal grandparents. A GoFundMe started by Brittany Kible and Megan Osborn aims to support the grandparents as they also deal with the sudden loss of their daughter, Adrianna Mills. Click here to give.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Bear and cubs spotted at Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs

WATCH: Colorado District 3 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch officially concedes to Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Apprentice grant applications open in Colorado. Updated: 7 hours ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

