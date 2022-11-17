ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure

Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Orchard Park digs out from snow storm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side spent several hours in Orchard Park Saturday where people were dealing with record snowfall. "Once you stop, you can't move no more because it's coming down so fast, so hard," said truck driver Joseph Edwards. Dozens of tractor trailers were at...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County monitoring snowstorm; no plans presently for travel advisory

Statement from Niagara County Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz:. “The winter storm is pretty much following the pattern that the National Weather Service had predicted for Niagara County in our briefings throughout the week. Right now, the western and southern portions of Niagara County have received considerably more snow than northern Niagara County. Having said that, I have been in regular communication with our Department of Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office and, thus far, we do not see any significant issues. We do not have any plans at this time for travel advisories, though we would caution residents that roads can be slick in places, and to avoid any unnecessary travel. We will continue to closely monitor the storm and be prepared to take any actions regarding travel and safety should they be deemed necessary."
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Lake effect snow band divides towns

Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Residents urged to stay home during lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday in Erie County, but more strict measures could be installed as a lake effect snow storm arrives. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that plows might even pull off the roads if the conditions become too hazardous, citing anywhere from 4 to 5 inches falling per hour.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
FREDONIA, NY
wutv29.com

Northern Erie County spared worst of lake effect snowfall

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- Meanwhile Northern Erie County was spared the worst of the lake effect snowfall. And many residents were out and about ant it was definitely a tale of two towns. We stopped by Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and people tell us it was just a typical day for them.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda supervisor on snow: “We dodged a bullet”

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – As South Buffalo, the Southtowns and parts of the Southern Tier try to dig out from the winter storm, areas to the north of Buffalo have been left relatively unscathed, so far. Town of Tonawanda Joe Emminger said: “we dodged a bullet.” But, according to the forecast, the storm […]
TONAWANDA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Hamburg’s Oldest Business Likely To Be Beyond Repair

It has been revealed that an iconic Western New York landmark is likely beyond repair due to damage from the winter storm. As of Saturday morning, the town of Hamburg received over 60 inches of snow, burying buildings and bringing the area to a standstill. That number may rise even higher thanks to continued lake-effect storms throughout the weekend.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
