Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure
Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
Orchard Park digs out from snow storm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side spent several hours in Orchard Park Saturday where people were dealing with record snowfall. "Once you stop, you can't move no more because it's coming down so fast, so hard," said truck driver Joseph Edwards. Dozens of tractor trailers were at...
2 men die of cardiac events while shoveling snow during lake effect storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men have died of cardiac events while shoveling during the lake effect snow storm. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made that announcement during his 3 p.m. Friday news conference. They died "as a result of exertion, having cardiac events associated with snow shoveling and snow...
Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard by historic lake effect snow, with some areas receiving more than 5 feet by early Saturday.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County monitoring snowstorm; no plans presently for travel advisory
Statement from Niagara County Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz:. “The winter storm is pretty much following the pattern that the National Weather Service had predicted for Niagara County in our briefings throughout the week. Right now, the western and southern portions of Niagara County have received considerably more snow than northern Niagara County. Having said that, I have been in regular communication with our Department of Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office and, thus far, we do not see any significant issues. We do not have any plans at this time for travel advisories, though we would caution residents that roads can be slick in places, and to avoid any unnecessary travel. We will continue to closely monitor the storm and be prepared to take any actions regarding travel and safety should they be deemed necessary."
Erie County leaders call abandoned, car-littered Southtown streets ‘ground zero’
It's not just passenger cars stuck. Many problems are coming from tractor-trailers stuck in the snow and ice.
Three Major Highways Are Now Closed in Erie County
The Lake Effect Snowstorm Warning is currently in effect for Erie County, as over two feet of snow has already fallen in areas south of Buffalo, including South Buffalo, Lackawanna, Hamburg and Orchard Park. There is still a travel ban for areas south of Buffalo, as the intense snowfall is...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
WGRZ TV
Lake effect snow band divides towns
Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
Buffalo snow storm leaves thousands without power, drivers waiting to be rescued
Thousands remain without power in western New York as residents there remain under a lake effect snow warning. So far, snowfall has surpassed three feet. Flights at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport have been grounded after more than 3 inches fell in just one hour. In Erie County, New York, a travel ban was put […]
Record breaking snow fall causes travel ban especially in South Buffalo
Record breaking snowfall has causes Erie County leaders to maintain an active travel ban. The South of Buffalo has been hit the hardest said police.
Buffalo Mayor Provides Update On Driving Ban, Snow Removal, And More
UPDATE (11/19/22): The travel ban is now a travel advisory in all of Buffalo except South Buffalo. The driving ban is still in effect in South Buffalo. Unless you are an essential worker or have a serious medical emergency, we're asking people to stay at home, not to drive, not to come out.
Residents urged to stay home during lake effect snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday in Erie County, but more strict measures could be installed as a lake effect snow storm arrives. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that plows might even pull off the roads if the conditions become too hazardous, citing anywhere from 4 to 5 inches falling per hour.
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
erienewsnow.com
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
wutv29.com
Northern Erie County spared worst of lake effect snowfall
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- Meanwhile Northern Erie County was spared the worst of the lake effect snowfall. And many residents were out and about ant it was definitely a tale of two towns. We stopped by Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and people tell us it was just a typical day for them.
Tonawanda supervisor on snow: “We dodged a bullet”
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – As South Buffalo, the Southtowns and parts of the Southern Tier try to dig out from the winter storm, areas to the north of Buffalo have been left relatively unscathed, so far. Town of Tonawanda Joe Emminger said: “we dodged a bullet.” But, according to the forecast, the storm […]
Hamburg’s Oldest Business Likely To Be Beyond Repair
It has been revealed that an iconic Western New York landmark is likely beyond repair due to damage from the winter storm. As of Saturday morning, the town of Hamburg received over 60 inches of snow, burying buildings and bringing the area to a standstill. That number may rise even higher thanks to continued lake-effect storms throughout the weekend.
Potential record snow measured in Orchard Park on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This will inevitably be a historic lake effect snow storm for Western New York and could even make the statewide record books. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 77 inches of snow has fallen in Orchard Park since the start of the lake effect event. If most...
