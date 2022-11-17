Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
WAFB
‘A Community Christmas’ to help hundreds of Baton Rouge families
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, also known as the CCDBR, plan to make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of families in need. Their program, ‘A Community Christmas,’ is a way to prevent families from going without on Christmas day. “Can...
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
brproud.com
Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. hands out over 200 Turkeys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Metro Council member, Cleve Dunn Jr. handed out over 200 turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Dunn handed out 100 turkeys in District 6 of East Baton Rouge, and another 100 in Chauna Banks’ District 2. Dunn and his team...
visitbatonrouge.com
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
brproud.com
Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
brproud.com
New Orleans Saints, Rouses Markets hold food drive ahead of holiday season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rouses Markets and the New Orleans Saints have partnered together to host a food drive and help put food onto tables that need it the most. The Tackle Hunger team had Saints alumni, Saints mascots, and the Saints Cheer Krewe at different locations to help collect donations for different food banks such as Feeding the Gulf Coast, Second Harvest, and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Livingston Parish, LA
Immerse yourself in the unique combination of Southern charm and modern sophistication at Livingston Parish, Louisiana!. Before it was established in 1832, Livingston Parish was a part of the St. Helena parish, one of the eight "Florida Parishes." The parish was considered part of West Florida, which was under Spanish...
WAFB
Benefit event hosted for aspiring BR model after deadly Virginia crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A benefit event will be hosted today, Friday, Nov. 18, for an aspiring model from Baton Rouge after recovering from a deadly crash that happened in Virginia. Diamond Jonise, 23, is now paralyzed from the waist down from an accident that occurred on September 8,...
brproud.com
West Baton Rouge Museum has largest collection of Billie Holiday performance photos
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Jazz icon Billie Holiday can be seen in a new light. The Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic exhibit has opened at the West Baton Rouge Museum. The exhibit has the largest collection of images from a single Billie Holiday club engagement, according to the Smithsonian.
brproud.com
Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
brproud.com
Shop from 20 varieties of poinsettias for holiday decorating at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Decorate your home for the holidays with locally grown poinsettias. Over 20 varieties of poinsettias will be on sale at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. “The Botanic Gardens evaluates poinsettia varieties developed...
theadvocate.com
New Jackson cafe, pub serves up tasty food and history of railroad in region
The Iron Horse Cafe and Pub recently opened in historic Jackson with a varied menu in a setting recalling the early days of railroading in East Feliciana when the iron horse, the railroad, was expanding in the nation. Businessman and entrepreneur Leroy Harvey, a native of Jackson, had a vision...
WAFB
Fire breaks out at Perkins Road restaurant
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled flames at a restaurant on Perkins Road near Kenilworth Parkway in Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the SoLou restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light...
theadvocate.com
Going, going, gone: Hubig's Pies are (barely) in Baton Rouge
Hubig's Pies are officially in the capital city. But you have to be quick. The famous hand pies arrived to independent grocery stores and various Rouses stores this week, but, if you weren't part of the lucky few to snag one, you'll have to wait until next week. Ricky Diamond,...
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
brproud.com
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
WAFB
Cold weather couldn’t stop loved ones of Mekhi Darville from holding balloon release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - That cold weather not stopping anyone from coming out to remember a teen who was killed when he got caught in the middle of someone else’s fight. Friday evening, the friends and family of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville gathered to pay their respects. A brother...
Comments / 2