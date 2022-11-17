BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rouses Markets and the New Orleans Saints have partnered together to host a food drive and help put food onto tables that need it the most. The Tackle Hunger team had Saints alumni, Saints mascots, and the Saints Cheer Krewe at different locations to help collect donations for different food banks such as Feeding the Gulf Coast, Second Harvest, and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

