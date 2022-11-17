ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. hands out over 200 Turkeys

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Metro Council member, Cleve Dunn Jr. handed out over 200 turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Dunn handed out 100 turkeys in District 6 of East Baton Rouge, and another 100 in Chauna Banks’ District 2. Dunn and his team...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New Orleans Saints, Rouses Markets hold food drive ahead of holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rouses Markets and the New Orleans Saints have partnered together to host a food drive and help put food onto tables that need it the most. The Tackle Hunger team had Saints alumni, Saints mascots, and the Saints Cheer Krewe at different locations to help collect donations for different food banks such as Feeding the Gulf Coast, Second Harvest, and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
BATON ROUGE, LA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Livingston Parish, LA

Immerse yourself in the unique combination of Southern charm and modern sophistication at Livingston Parish, Louisiana!. Before it was established in 1832, Livingston Parish was a part of the St. Helena parish, one of the eight "Florida Parishes." The parish was considered part of West Florida, which was under Spanish...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fire breaks out at Perkins Road restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled flames at a restaurant on Perkins Road near Kenilworth Parkway in Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the SoLou restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Going, going, gone: Hubig's Pies are (barely) in Baton Rouge

Hubig's Pies are officially in the capital city. But you have to be quick. The famous hand pies arrived to independent grocery stores and various Rouses stores this week, but, if you weren't part of the lucky few to snag one, you'll have to wait until next week. Ricky Diamond,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy