miamivalleytoday.com
Troy High School seniors Allen, Mercer to play baseball for Ohio Dominican University
TROY — For the Ohio Dominican University baseball program, it is like cashing in twice. Troy High School senior pitchers Brian Allen and Trayce Mercer both made the decision to continue their baseball careers at the school located near Columbus. And Troy baseball coach Ty Welker expects both of...
Sidney Daily News
SCORES: Heavyweights Fort Loramie, New Bremen Bremen meet Saturday
Keep poundin’. Don’t blink. Keep swingin’. And fight ‘til the bell. Sounds like words of motivational encouragement from members of a heavyweight boxer’s corner team — the trainer, cut man, and the guy sometimes referred to as the “chief second,” who is responsible for making sure that his “team” behaves within the rules.
Sidney Daily News
OSU Alumni Club blood drive success
SIDNEY — It’s good to be a Buckeye this November. The football team is undefeated, Ohio Stadium is celebrating its 100th birthday with capacity crowds and the Shelby County OSU Alumni Club Buckeye Blood Drive rolled along with 125 donors on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “I lived in the...
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Toledo Central Catholic football: Eagles’ comeback falls short in 28-20 regional final loss
SANDUSKY — After winning five straight regional titles, that incredible streak has come to an end for the Avon Eagles. The No. 1 seed Eagles trailed, 28-7, with 10:42 left, but had a chance to tie it late. The comeback fell short with a 28-20 defeat at the hands of No. 3 seed Toledo Central Catholic in the Division II, Region 6 final at Sandusky Perkins.
Sidney Daily News
Girls basketball: Russia beats Sidney 56-46 in opener
RUSSIA — Russia started last season with a 10-point victory over Sidney and went on to win 20 games. The Raiders are hoping a similar result on Friday is a sign another good campaign is underway. Russia scored the last four points in the first half to take a...
wktn.com
Regional Football Teams Still In Playoffs
A couple of Regional High School Football teams will be continuing their hunt in the playoffs. The OHSAA released their final regional pairings. Allen East will play Maria Stein Marion Local in Wapakoneta for a Division 6 region 24 Regional Championship and a trip to the State Semifinal. Lima Central...
Daily Advocate
Lady Patriots open up the PAC with big win over the Lady Eagles
NEW MADISON — The Lady Patriots start the season off with a big victory over Chaminade Julienne on Nov. 18. It was the first game played at the new Patriot Activity Center. Head coach Brad Gray said the team getting used to playing on their new court. They haven’t had a lot of practice time on it, but seemed to get more used to the court as the game went on.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney, Russia opener to be broadcast on SCORES
The annual girls basketball opener between Sidney and Russia has produced many thrillers over the years, including a double overtime contest two years ago. With both squads returning seven key players from last season, Friday’s matchup may be another down-to-the-wire thriller. Sidney will travel to Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Philip Sheets and Sons have secured the right of way from Botkins to Geyer City and will erect a telephone line before the first of January. Hundreds of people visited the new gift shop at its opening today and found it to be one of the most attractive shops of the city. Visitors extended congratulations to the owners, Mrs. Mark Miller and Miss Carolyne Klipstine, on the lovely effect they have achieved in the room and praised many of the articles on display. The shop is located over the Beech Tea Store on the east side of the square and at a later date the owners plan to open a tea room at the rear of the display room.
13abc.com
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State students invited to apply for All-USA Academic Team
MIAMI COUNTY — Edison State Community College students are invited to apply for the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-USA Academic Team. Twenty team members will be chosen nationwide, with each team member receiving a $5,000 scholarship. Full-time and part-time students pursuing an associate degree or certificate program are eligible...
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Monica Nichole Landon, 45, of Cincinnati, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine. Landen Tyler Sippel, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding,...
Sidney Daily News
New Bremen BOE looks at district’s financial future
NEW BREMEN – While New Bremen Schools finances remain positive for this next fiscal year, according to the most recent five-year forecast presented at the Nov. 16 meeting of their board of education, deficit spending will commence in 2024. Treasurer Jill Ahlers showed members that currently the predicted 2023...
Fans of Dave Matthews Band ‘crash’ into Dayton
"You meet amazing people, from all walks of life. They don't care where you're from, what your background. You love Dave, Dave loves you."
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
Delphos Herald
Riddell purchases salon at age 19
DELPHOS — Emmalee Riddell was the proud new owner of the Cameo Beauty Salon in April at the tender age of 19. Riddell, daughter of Kim Furry and Brian Riddell, graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate’s degree the same time she graduated from Jefferson High School with her diploma in 2021. She graduated with honors from both schools.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
It is all about recognizing those who make the Wapakoneta community better as the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting followed by its Community Awards Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. today at the Grand Plaza Banquet Hall at 915 Defiance St. in Wapakoneta. Ohio Theatre 95th...
Dayton police officer who lost his leg in 2016 looking to qualify for 2024 Paralympics
DAYTON — A Dayton police officer who lost his leg while on duty in 2016 is now looking to compete for the US in the 2024 Paralympic Games. Officer Byron Branch was only six months into his job when he was struck by a car while investigating a crash on Interstate 75.
