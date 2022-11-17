———— Philip Sheets and Sons have secured the right of way from Botkins to Geyer City and will erect a telephone line before the first of January. Hundreds of people visited the new gift shop at its opening today and found it to be one of the most attractive shops of the city. Visitors extended congratulations to the owners, Mrs. Mark Miller and Miss Carolyne Klipstine, on the lovely effect they have achieved in the room and praised many of the articles on display. The shop is located over the Beech Tea Store on the east side of the square and at a later date the owners plan to open a tea room at the rear of the display room.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO