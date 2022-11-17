ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney Daily News

SCORES: Heavyweights Fort Loramie, New Bremen Bremen meet Saturday

Keep poundin’. Don’t blink. Keep swingin’. And fight ‘til the bell. Sounds like words of motivational encouragement from members of a heavyweight boxer’s corner team — the trainer, cut man, and the guy sometimes referred to as the “chief second,” who is responsible for making sure that his “team” behaves within the rules.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Sidney Daily News

OSU Alumni Club blood drive success

SIDNEY — It’s good to be a Buckeye this November. The football team is undefeated, Ohio Stadium is celebrating its 100th birthday with capacity crowds and the Shelby County OSU Alumni Club Buckeye Blood Drive rolled along with 125 donors on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “I lived in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Morning Journal

Avon vs. Toledo Central Catholic football: Eagles’ comeback falls short in 28-20 regional final loss

SANDUSKY — After winning five straight regional titles, that incredible streak has come to an end for the Avon Eagles. The No. 1 seed Eagles trailed, 28-7, with 10:42 left, but had a chance to tie it late. The comeback fell short with a 28-20 defeat at the hands of No. 3 seed Toledo Central Catholic in the Division II, Region 6 final at Sandusky Perkins.
AVON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Girls basketball: Russia beats Sidney 56-46 in opener

RUSSIA — Russia started last season with a 10-point victory over Sidney and went on to win 20 games. The Raiders are hoping a similar result on Friday is a sign another good campaign is underway. Russia scored the last four points in the first half to take a...
SIDNEY, OH
wktn.com

Regional Football Teams Still In Playoffs

A couple of Regional High School Football teams will be continuing their hunt in the playoffs. The OHSAA released their final regional pairings. Allen East will play Maria Stein Marion Local in Wapakoneta for a Division 6 region 24 Regional Championship and a trip to the State Semifinal. Lima Central...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Daily Advocate

Lady Patriots open up the PAC with big win over the Lady Eagles

NEW MADISON — The Lady Patriots start the season off with a big victory over Chaminade Julienne on Nov. 18. It was the first game played at the new Patriot Activity Center. Head coach Brad Gray said the team getting used to playing on their new court. They haven’t had a lot of practice time on it, but seemed to get more used to the court as the game went on.
NEW MADISON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney, Russia opener to be broadcast on SCORES

The annual girls basketball opener between Sidney and Russia has produced many thrillers over the years, including a double overtime contest two years ago. With both squads returning seven key players from last season, Friday’s matchup may be another down-to-the-wire thriller. Sidney will travel to Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— Philip Sheets and Sons have secured the right of way from Botkins to Geyer City and will erect a telephone line before the first of January. Hundreds of people visited the new gift shop at its opening today and found it to be one of the most attractive shops of the city. Visitors extended congratulations to the owners, Mrs. Mark Miller and Miss Carolyne Klipstine, on the lovely effect they have achieved in the room and praised many of the articles on display. The shop is located over the Beech Tea Store on the east side of the square and at a later date the owners plan to open a tea room at the rear of the display room.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
NAPOLEON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Edison State students invited to apply for All-USA Academic Team

MIAMI COUNTY — Edison State Community College students are invited to apply for the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-USA Academic Team. Twenty team members will be chosen nationwide, with each team member receiving a $5,000 scholarship. Full-time and part-time students pursuing an associate degree or certificate program are eligible...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood

Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Monica Nichole Landon, 45, of Cincinnati, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine. Landen Tyler Sippel, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding,...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

New Bremen BOE looks at district’s financial future

NEW BREMEN – While New Bremen Schools finances remain positive for this next fiscal year, according to the most recent five-year forecast presented at the Nov. 16 meeting of their board of education, deficit spending will commence in 2024. Treasurer Jill Ahlers showed members that currently the predicted 2023...
NEW BREMEN, OH
Delphos Herald

Riddell purchases salon at age 19

DELPHOS — Emmalee Riddell was the proud new owner of the Cameo Beauty Salon in April at the tender age of 19. Riddell, daughter of Kim Furry and Brian Riddell, graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate’s degree the same time she graduated from Jefferson High School with her diploma in 2021. She graduated with honors from both schools.
DELPHOS, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

It is all about recognizing those who make the Wapakoneta community better as the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting followed by its Community Awards Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. today at the Grand Plaza Banquet Hall at 915 Defiance St. in Wapakoneta. Ohio Theatre 95th...
LIMA, OH

