MOSCOW, Idaho – Moscow Police Department (MPD) has released new details regarding the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. A correction on Friday night clarified two of the victims, 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, had not taken an Uber home as previously thought, but rather caught a ride with a private party. In an update Saturday evening, MPD stated the driver had been investigated, and detectives do not believe he was involved in the crime. MPD also confirmed it the call to 911 just before noon on Sunday was made from inside the King Road residence on one of the cellphones of the two surviving roommates. The four victims were in rooms located on the second and third floor of the residence.Investigation into the two roommates was also conducted. Detectives believe they’d been out separately in the Moscow community the night of Nov. 12 but returned home by 1 a.m. They did not wake up until later in the day on Nov. 13. They were also ruled out as suspects earlier in the investigation.MPD says detectives are aware of multiple phone calls from Madison and Kaylee to a male, and the information is part of the active investigation.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO