MOSCOW, Idaho – Moscow Police Department (MPD) has released new details regarding the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. A correction on Friday night clarified two of the victims, 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, had not taken an Uber home as previously thought, but rather caught a ride with a private party. In an update Saturday evening, MPD stated the driver had been investigated, and detectives do not believe he was involved in the crime. MPD also confirmed it the call to 911 just before noon on Sunday was made from inside the King Road residence on one of the cellphones of the two surviving roommates. The four victims were in rooms located on the second and third floor of the residence.Investigation into the two roommates was also conducted. Detectives believe they’d been out separately in the Moscow community the night of Nov. 12 but returned home by 1 a.m. They did not wake up until later in the day on Nov. 13. They were also ruled out as suspects earlier in the investigation.MPD says detectives are aware of multiple phone calls from Madison and Kaylee to a male, and the information is part of the active investigation.
MOSCOW, Idaho – Investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho (U of I) students on Sunday, Nov. 13 continues, though details remain sparse for both the public and the victims’ families. Autopsies were conducted by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office on Wednesday and sent to...
LEWISTON, Idaho – A suspect was arrested on Thursday after an armed home robbery left one victim injured. According to Lewiston Police Department (LPD), the robbery was reported just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 17. Officers responding to the scene on 1st Ave. discovered one victim with minor injuries who stated the robber had taken items from the home.
LEWISTON, Wash. – One suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that temporarily forced Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to lock down Thursday morning. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) said 27-year-old Eric M. Largent was arrested for the robbery. LPD is seeking arrest warrants for 18-year-old Forrest K. Riley and following leads on a third suspect.
