Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
kvrr.com
Fargo Parks wants input on improvements for Yunker Farm Park
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Parks looks for your input for new features at Yunker Farm Park. Norris Design shared what options they have to revamp it. Plans include expanding the botanical gardens, adding a Japanese garden and revamping Yunker Farmhouse for more educational opportunities. There are 20 acres of open space at the park.
kvrr.com
LIVE: Medical, Aesthetic Uses For Botox
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Botox. It’s not just for wrinkles, according to local experts in the cosmetic procedure. National Botox Day was this week. Chapter Aesthetic Studios in Fargo and Grand Forks says Botox has a variety of health and wellness uses. It can be used to help...
kvrr.com
2 dead in north Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting near NDSU that left two people dead early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two bodies lying on the driveway. A...
kvrr.com
More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota
CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
kvrr.com
Fargo family displaced by fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.
kvrr.com
Competitor Against Cass County Sheriff Jahner Loses Job
FARGO, N.D. — The Cass County deputy who challenged incumbent Sheriff Jesse Jahner is losing his job. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mathew King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values. He says King will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023. King’s last day will...
kvrr.com
LIVE: Plains Art Museum Indigenous Art Fair
We’re all going to be spending a lot more time indoors, looking at the walls. So why not get some new art to make things look a little more exciting?. The Plains Art Museum is hosting its seventh annual Indigenous Art Fair this weekend. It’s been on the back...
kvrr.com
Commission Wants DOJ To Investigate Netterville Shooting as City Releases Report
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Some members at the Fargo Human Rights Commission are calling for Shane Netterville’s case to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice. Netterville was shot and killed by Fargo police officer Adam O’Brien in south Fargo on July 8. After OneFargo activist...
kvrr.com
Chick-fil-A gives away more than 2,000 sandwiches to fans ahead of big game
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Chick-fil-A gave away free sandwiches to over 2,000 hungry fans at the Harvest Bowl featuring NDSU and UND. They started at the Fargodome at 9:30 a.m. Fans lined up to grab a free chicken sandwich before the big game. “We are planning on giving away...
kvrr.com
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle campaign
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Salvation army kicks off their annual Red Kettle Campaign at the West Acres Mall. This year’s goal is to raise $1 million providing support for people in need. They hope with the raised goal they will be able to help families who may...
kvrr.com
F-M community celebrates 6th annual Christkindlmarkt
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An outdoor winter wonderland you can only find inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. “It’s a free community event. Everyone is welcome and it’s really just a time to slow down, bring together your friends and family and celebrate the holiday season,” said Simone Wai, Event Organizer.
kvrr.com
Bison Women’s Basketball Upsets Gophers
FARGO– North Dakota State recovered from a rocky start shooting to earn the 71-65 victory over Minnesota. Taylor Brown led NDSU with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
kvrr.com
Check out our DJ Colter Dakota Bowl Championship plays of the week nominees
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- We’re switching it up a little bit this week, with so many spectacular plays from all four Dakota Bowl games we have to show some love to each game! I mean it’s only right!. Fargo North in the 11a championship game against Jamestown in our...
Comments / 0