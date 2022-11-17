Read full article on original website
WAFF
Christmas parade schedule continues to grow for north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Towns and cities in north Alabama are finalizing dates for area Christmas parades. TuscumbiaTuesday, Nov. 296 p.m. CourtlandThursday, Dec. 16 p.m. RussellvilleThursday, Dec. 16 p.m. Muscle ShoalsThursday, Dec. 17 p.m. RogersvilleFriday, Dec. 27 p.m. LeightonSaturday, Dec. 36 p.m. St. FlorianSaturday, Dec. 36 p.m. ElginSunday, Dec. 4TBA.
thebamabuzz.com
35 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Nov. 18-20
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 35 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Cissy Schmidt at 205-253-2124 or email...
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer a ton of amazing deals. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too!
3 south Alabama groups get holiday grants from All In Credit Union
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three south Alabama organizations were selected to receive grant funding this holiday season from All In Credit Union.. The three local organizations are part of 16 organizations receiving $225,633 in funding. Dauphin Island Sea Lab will receive $20,000 to bring the sea lab experience to Alabama schools. Penelope House will get […]
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
wvtm13.com
More clouds Saturday with rain along the Gulf Coast
Temperatures plunge below freezing for the third-straight night, and the weekend looks chilly! Check the video forecast for the latest. Another cold morning in the upper 20s/lower 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy at times throughout the day. Highs 48-53°F. North-northwest wind 5-15 mph. Another push of arctic air arrives...
theredstonerocket.com
Vietnam veterans chapter president receives honor
Charlie Miller has been named the Vietnam veteran of the year in Alabama. Miller, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1067 of Huntsville, received that recognition from state president Wayne Reynolds. He left Huntsville on Thursday to be recognized in Birmingham where he would be presented in a...
opelikaobserver.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s Blue Advantage Plan Receives Distinguished Rating
BIRMINGHAM — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s Blue Advantage Plan received a 4.5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). “We are honored to receive this recognition and extremely proud to achieve these outstanding results,” said Dr. Dow Briggs, executive vice president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. “It is our ongoing mission to provide our members with exceptional service and access to quality, affordable health care. We are very grateful for the collaborative relationships we have with our provider partners. They take excellent care of our members, resulting in the best possible health outcomes.”
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Winter-like cold sticks around for the weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Plenty of sunshine across central Alabama today, but highs have struggled to warm up to near 50 degrees. With winds still breezy out of the northwest, wind chills have been running in the upper 30s and low 40s. After sunset, temperatures will drop quickly back into the 30s under a clear sky.
Awareness Week: Winter Precipitation You Can Expect in Alabama
In the South during the winter season, you can expect various types of precipitation. During Winter Weather Awareness Week we are taking time out to explain many winter season scenarios to help you be prepared. The key ingredient to what happens in our area is the temperature of the air....
WSFA
Impact of nurse practitioners highlighted during week of recognition
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Communities all across the nation are celebrating National Nurse Practitioners Week. In our state, more than 6,500 nurse practitioners are saving the lives of Alabamians. Nurse practitioner Robin Lawson is the Alabama liaison for the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She says NPs are making a...
wvtm13.com
Cold for the weekend and some milder, rainy weather next week
20°F - Pinson, Ohatchee. Friday night’s high school football playoff games look cold and dry: temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s at kickoff, dropping to near 35°F with a light wind by the fourth quarter. Saturday’s forecast:. Another cold morning in the upper 20s/lower...
wbrc.com
Alabama Community College System helps with bus driver shortage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As a school bus driver shortage continues to plague school systems, Shelby County Schools and the Alabama Community College System have a solution to help fill vacant positions. Anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver must obtain a class B CDL with a school bus and...
Secretary of State-elect to remove Alabama from multi-state voter registration program
Alabama's incoming Secretary of State and the current officeholder disagree over whether Alabama should stay in a multi-state voter registration database.
southeastagnet.com
FY23 Signup Deadline for Alabama’s Easement and Financial Assistance Programs is Friday
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Alabama wants to remind eligible landowners and agricultural producers that signup for Fiscal Year 2023 Farm Bill easement and financial assistance programs ends Friday, November 18. The programs included in this signup are:. ACEP-WRE, the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program – Wetland Reserve...
Alabama man set to be executed for fatally beating, stabbing wife of debt-ridden preacher
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man is scheduled to be executed via lethal injection this week for fatally stabbing and beating a preacher’s wife in 1988. According to court documents, Charles Sennett, a minister with the Church of Christ, hired Billy Williams to kill his wife, Elizabeth Sennett. Williams reportedly recruited Kenneth Eugene Smith and John Parker to carry out the murder, and Charles agreed to pay Williams, Smith, and Parker $1,000 each.
Alabama school district A-F report card grades are posted. See your rank from 1 to 145.
Alabama school grades, released today, reveal the statewide impact of the pandemic on students, with report card grades mostly down at the district and school level, though some bright spots are evident. The statewide grade of Alabama public schools remains an 84, a ‘B’. The way scores are calculated for...
WAAY-TV
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama
If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
WTOK-TV
Alabama police departments struggle to retain and hire officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police departments across the country are struggling with widespread staffing problems and Alabama is no exception. Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says retaining and recruiting officers has become increasingly difficult at every department. “Until we get enough officers on the...
