44% of ‘The Voice’ fans say Kevin Hawkins was wrongfully eliminated [POLL RESULTS]
During the first week of “The Voice” live shows, the following three artists said goodbye after losing the instant save: Kevin Hawkins of Team Gwen Stefani, Kate Kalvach of Team Camila Cabello and Sasha Hurtado of Team John Legend. That left just the Top 13 contestants still in the competition. Gold Derby ran a poll after their ousters asking who was wrongfully eliminated, and the results are extremely close with the top two-vote getters being within a single percentage point. Here are the complete poll results: 44% — Kevin Hawkins 43% — Kate Kalvach 13% — Sasha Hurtado SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won...
Here is the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale slate — including a performance by Selma Blair
After two consecutive weeks of double eliminations, it’s time to crown the champion of “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31. But before we get to that, the final four will perform two routines on Monday’s finale: a redemption dance of a style they had done earlier in the season chosen by a judge and the highly anticipated freestyle. There won’t be too much variety in the redemption round as there will be two quicksteps. Elsewhere in the two-hour extravaganza, expect a lot of performances, including from all the previously eliminated couples. Yes, that includes Selma Blair and Sasha Farber, who will perform...
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Jumps to No. 3 In-Demand New Show Ahead of Its Season Finale | Chart
The AMC series saw the largest increase in demand on this week’s list. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days. AMC’s...
‘House of the Dragon’ Tops a Billion Viewing Minutes on Nielsen Streaming in Finale Week
Meanwhile, "The Lord of the Rings" spinoff notched 1.1 billion in its finale week, which took place the week prior
Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘Falling for Christmas’ Lead This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart
The streaming giant has six of the 10 most-streamed films on the list
Disney+ to livestream Elton John’s final North American show at Dodger Stadium
Elton John is wrapping up the North American leg of his Farewell Tour in a special way.
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Review: Netflix Series’ Final Season Goes Out on a High Note
There’s something about the dreaded “third and final season” announcement from Netflix that tends to loom heavy over a series once said third and final season finally drops. Will the show feel rushed because of the streamer-imposed end date? Will it get to close the loop on all of its stories? Will it be worth it? The Christina Applegate/Linda Cardellini two-hander “Dead to Me” obviously had to deal with all of those questions leading into its concluding installment (dropping on Netflix on Nov. 17), but then it also had to deal with the questions that came from real life interfering in its production.
Wattpad Webtoon Studios Taps Jason Goldberg, Danni Xin for Film and TV Expansion (Exclusive)
Wattpad Webtoon Studios has hired Jason Goldberg and Danni Xin as the global entertainment and publishing giant looks to expand its film and television divisions. Goldberg will report to Head of Global Film Lindsey Weems Ramey and support all aspects of development and production across the studio’s North American film business. He will join the team behind the recently announced feature film adaptation of Gina Musa’s “Boot Camp,” starring Drew Ray Tanner, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Ennis Esmer and Rachel Boudwin.
