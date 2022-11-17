Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority to hold Thanksgiving food drive
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. SHA will give away 100 turkeys. One turkey will be given to each vehicle. The food drive will be held at SHA's location 444 Washington Street in Selma.
WSFA
Nonprofit hosts sleep out in Montgomery for homelessness awareness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nov. 12 through Nov. 20 is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is trying to bring awareness to the issue by having people spend the night outside their homes in their cars, in tents and on the ground. Food and home...
alabamanews.net
Salvation Army of Montgomery receives large donation from Montgomery Head Start
The Salvation Army of Montgomery received a huge donation thanks to a local organization. The Montgomery Community Action Head Start presented the Salvation Army with over 29,000 pounds of canned goods. The non-perishable items were collected during a can food drive in October. Parents of students 2-5 years old collected...
selmasun.com
Selma officer wants to bring candy factory back to life as venue for kids and cops
A Selma police officer is bringing the old candy factory back to life as an event and recreation center for young people. . “I started working in law enforcement in 2018,” Lewis Atkins said. “I was working in the Dallas County Jail. I noticed it was teenagers I was processing, kids from 16 to 19 years old.”
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
WSFA
Search underway for missing Perry County man
PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing man. Jimmy Ray Coley, 74, was last seen at his Marion residence on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He is described as 5′8″ tall, weighing about 110 lbs. with hazel eyes and gray or partial gray hair.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes Academy building – heart of Lowndesboro community for nearly 100 years
Lowndes Academy began serving Lowndes County families’ educational needs in 1966. But the school’s legacy spans back nearly a century through a historic structure at the heart of the Lowndesboro community. The campus’ main building, constructed in 1924, remains a source of pride today for students who connect...
alabamanews.net
Seven Juveniles Charged in a String of Fires in Selma
Several juveniles in Selma find themselves facing felony charges. They’re suspects in a recent rash of fires in the city. District Attorney Michael Jackson says a total of seven juveniles are accused of setting three separate fires. The first fire happened at the Selma Wal-Mart. Authorities say four juveniles...
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
A two-car crash near Montgomery left three people dead, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WSFA
Medical Advocacy & Outreach faces bankruptcy, turns assets over to fellow nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO) is facing severe financial hardship, forcing them to turn over their assets to another non-profit healthcare company. Formerly known as Montgomery AIDS Outreach, MAO has a long history of providing quality health and wellness services to those living with HIV, AIDS,...
selmasun.com
Health concerns lead to closing of Swift Drug after 106 years
After 106 years of serving Selma and surrounding areas, Swift Drug is closing its doors for good. “I’ve been here 50 years, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” current owner Buddy Swift said. But he said heath concerns are forcing him to close the store on Broad Street.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14
• Theft was reported on Holtville Road. • Theft was reported on Rivercrest Drive. • Theft was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on McDonald Drive. Nov. 9. • Theft was reported on Main Street. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street.
unionspringsherald.com
Arrest made in burglary
On November 11, 2022 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the resident of the 600 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard called the Union Springs Police Department regarding someone in his home. The resident stated his dogs were barking, which got him to look around the residence. When the victim returned...
alabamanews.net
Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
WSFA
Selma school, city leaders host forum to address dangers to youths
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of leaders from the city of Selma, Dallas County, and Selma City Schools is calling on the community to “save the youth.”. The cry for help comes after a Selma High School student died and four others were rushed to the hospital on Nov. 8 during a campus emergency.
Wetumpka Herald
New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000
Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family. For more than two decades Skatezone 2000 has provided entertainment for the youth of Wetumpka and beyond. Now another family is continuing the tradition of clean family fun — Gardner and Tina Perdue. The Perdues were...
WSFA
2 facing charges after pursuit, resulting crashes in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are facing charges after a pursuit in Montgomery that resulted in two separate crashes. According to Montgomery police, the pursuit began around 10:30 a.m. Friday near Maxwell Boulevard and Whitman Street after officers tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle. Police said the suspects...
WSFA
Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a potential suspect involved in a shooting on Interstate 65 in Montgomery. Authorities said between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, a woman driving a white 2018 Ford Expedition...
texasmetronews.com
MICHELLE BROWDER’S $5.5M PROJECT WILL TURN THE BUILDING THAT WAS USED TO EXPERIMENT ON ENSLAVED BLACK WOMEN INTO A CLINIC
Michelle Browder is best known for her powerful artwork and civil rights tour company, More Than Tours. Her stops include Montgomery’s former slave market and the old Greyhound bus station where 21 young Freedom Riders fought a vicious battle against an angry mob in 1961. When Browder was 18 years old, she discovered a 1952 painting of white men in suits studying a young Black girl on an exam table. Although it never sat right with her, it inspired her to learn more about The Mothers of Gynecology: Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey. These were the women who suffered under the alleged father of gynecology, J. Marion Sims, who performed a number of horrendous experiments on the enslaved Black women. On Browder’s civil rights tours, she’d pass a statue across the lawn of the Alabama State House, which always gave her chills because it honored Sims.
